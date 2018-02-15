Amy Schumer Seeks Donations to End Gun Violence in Lieu of Wedding Gifts

Amy Schumer is not looking for presents after her surprise wedding, she wants an end to gun violence.

The actress and comedian, who married chef Chris Fischer Tuesday, took to Instagram to take advantage of the media attention surrounding her nuptials to ask for people to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety.

“2 things, No I’m not pregnant,” Schumer wrote on her post. “And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider [a] donation to every town for gun safety… sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”

According to The Blast, Everytown is an organization that works to end gun violence in America. Schumer’s request comes a day after the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspected gunman of Wednesday’s high school shooting confessed before court to being responsible for the tragedy.

Cruz entered the school wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rife. He reportedly “brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”

Once students began to evacuate the building, Cruz admitted he discarded his rifle and vest in order to blend in with the crowd. Video of Cruz being captured by police was released on Wednesday afternoon.

The report also indicates that Cruz purchased the rifle in February 2017.

Cruz was booked into Broward County Jail on Thursday morning on 17 accounts of premeditated murder, one for each of the victims who died during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz was expelled from the school in Spring 2017 for threatening students. According to one teacher, he was not allowed on the school grounds after the expulsion.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

The Trainwreck actress married her chef boyfriend Chris Fischer in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday.

Schumer and Fischer said “I do” in front of about 80 guests, including celebrity friends Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Chelsea Handler and David Spade.

The marriage announcement comes only days after Schumer made her relationship with Fischer social media official. The pair shared their first kissing photo on Instagram Sunday, which seems to have been taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday bash the night before.