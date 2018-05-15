Florida Police Officer Beats 14-Year-Old Daughter in School While Employees Watch

A police officer in Florida was arrested after security footage showed him beating his 14-year-old daughter in the front office of her school in front of at least two witnesses.

Raymond Rosario was called to his daughter‘s school, the Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy, on March 19 because she had disrespected a teacher. According to a report by the Miami Herald, when he arrived, the Miami-Dade police officer physically attacked his daughter in front of the school’s administrative staff.

The shocking silent security clip shows Rosario slapping the young girl across the face, dragging her around by her hair, and even whipping her with a belt on her legs, all just feet away from a school employee. The woman at the nearest desk didn’t seem to flinch, and a person visible in the bottom of the frame appeared to turn their head away.

At one point, Rosario appeared to point in the opposite direction to distract the school employee before punching his daughter directly in the face. However, his arrest report noted that the girl “stated she did not sustain any visible injuries and/or bruises.”

While many criticized the employee who sat watching the display of violence, the school later released a statement to Fox News which tried to explain her actions.

“[She] reported the incident to administration as soon as the parent left the premises. The person witnessing the act is an expectant mother who was unsure if the parent had a weapon. She says that at the time she feared for the safety of the victim as well as that of her unborn child,” the statement read.

The school, in turn, reported the attack to the Department of Children and Families once Rosario was off the property. He turned himself in to police and was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to face a charge of felony child abuse.

The Miami-Dade Police Department told the Herald that Rosario was “relieved of duty with pay” as they proceed with an investigation. His plea hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

With the video evidence circulating online, many have already called for Rosario’s removal from the police department.

“Just watched your officer Raymond Rosario beat the crap out of his daughter,” one peron wrote to the department’s official Twitter account. “I wonder what he does to her when there isn’t a camera filming? Get rid of him permanently he is out of control! No child deserves that…ever!”