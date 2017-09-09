Florida Official Reveals Another Frightening Warning Regarding Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma’s imminent arrival to the Florida Keys, officials are warning everyone to get out before the storm hits with an alarming statement: “Get out.”

Monroe County Administrator Roman Gatesi told a CBS News affiliate that Irma is bringing along life-threatening winds with even scarier potential.

“Even the Coast Guard is evacuating all of its personnel,” Gatesei told CBS. “Please evacuate.”

Gatesi went on to say that if you stay behind, you will have to go it alone.

“Once a dangerous storm starts, don’t dial 911 during it because nobody is going to answer,” he said, adding that first responders evacuated the Keys Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service Key West posted to Twitter, urging people to evacuate, stating that nowhere in the Keys is safe now.

The news agency reports anyone waiting to evacuate might have trouble finding place to fill fuel in their cars as few stations will still be open in Key West and Marathon.

“We keep trying,” Gastesi told CBS Friday. “There is still a small window for people to get out of the Keys before the tropical storm force winds begin tomorrow around noon.”

More than 400 prisoners at the Stock Island Detention Center, near Key West were moved Friday. The Monroe County sheriff said he said he couldn’t wait until Saturday morning to make the decision.

On Saturday, Gov. Rick Scott made one final plea, sharing that the winds would pick up tonight and advised all remaining residents in the area “to leave right now.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott: “If you have been ordered to evacuate anywhere in the state, you need to leave right now.” https://t.co/D0ZJXuYx2q — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 9, 2017

