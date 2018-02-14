Police Capture Suspected Gunman in Shooting at Florida High School

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida is now in custody.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Local 10 News in Parkland Florida reports the Broward Sheriff’s Office called in the SWAT team to handle the shooting. Coral Springs Commissioner Dan Daley confirmed at least one victim from the shooting is now dead.

“That’s my understanding at this point,” Daley told Local 10 News.

The Broward Sheriff Department later confirmed that the official victim count was up 14.

“Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital,” the office wrote on Twitter.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The shooting broke out at the high school on Wednesday afternoon just before dismissal. The school was quickly put into lockdown with police teams, SWAT, the FBI and the ATF arrived at the school to control the situation.

Aerial footage showed students fleeing the scene, while others were being escorted outside in orderly fashion by the authorities. One student managed to live-tweet the shooting from inside the building.

John Bachman of Action News Jacksonville reported at shortly before 4 p.m. ET that a young man in a red shirt in handcuffs was put into a squad car.

Young man in red shirt in cuffs and being put in squad car. Students described shooter as wearing red shirt and black vest. #StonemanShooting pic.twitter.com/8YJReOzVNe — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 14, 2018

Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have commented on the shooting, offering their condolences to the victims.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted.

“My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers,” the First Lady wrote.

The identity of the shooter has yet to be released.

Photo: Twitter/@BachmanANjax