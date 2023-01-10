Fisher-Price Sleeper Recalled After Being Linked to 100 Infant Deaths

The Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper has been recalled, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a reminder to customers everywhere. This product was first recalled in 2019 after being linked to 30 reported infant deaths. With millions of these sleepers sold, the agency is hoping to track down more of them in 2023.

The CPSC and Fisher-Price websites both feature reminders that the Rock 'n Play sleeper has been recalled, but of course, not all customers look there before buying. Anyone who might have missed the news or purchased this product second-hand could be at risk without realizing it. On monday, the the CPSC reported that there have been over 70 more infant deaths reported since this product was initially recalled. Their statement read: "Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher."

The Rock 'n Play sleeper was on sale from September of 2009 through April of 2019, at a prices between $40 and $149 depending on the retailer. The main danger it presents is apparently suffocation. The rocking motion of this seat allowed children to roll over from their backs to their sides or stomachs while in motion. Since then, the U.S. Congress has enacted the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which bans "rockers, bouncers, and other soothing infant seats, regardless of whether they are intended and marketed for sleep."

"Just three years ago, this agency oversaw the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after a staggering number of infant deaths. Tragically, we now grieve 13 more infant deaths in Fisher Price Rockers," read a statement from the CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka. "No inclined product, made by Fisher-Price or any other company, is safe for infant sleep. Only a firm, flat surface is safe."

The CPSC now recommends that parents put their infants to sleep on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. They urge parents not to overfill these spaces with blankets, pillows or crib bumpers which could pose a threat. Fitted sheets are recommended so that infants won't become tangled or covered, and sleeping surfaces should not have an incline of 10 degrees or more. You can find more information or report an injury at saferproducts.gov.