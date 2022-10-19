FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer's Home

Emmy Award-winning ABC News journalist James Gordon Meek is reportedly missing after the FBI raided his home in Virginia. The 52-year-old reporter is known for breaking some high-profile stories about terrorism and national security. According to a report by The Rolling Stone, authorities seized classified information from his home, and his colleagues have not heard from him since.

Sources close to Meek and his colleagues said that he has not been seen since April, when heavily-armed federal agents raided his penthouse in Arlington, Virginia. The agents reportedly found classified information on Meek's laptop, and since then he has not been seen in public. However, reporters were able to speak to Meek's attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, who made no indication that his absence from the public eye is an issue.

"Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents," the lawyer said. "If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing."

"The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: They appear to come from a source inside the government," Gorokhov went on. "It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation. We hope that the DOJ [Department of Justice] promptly investigates the source of this leak."

Meek is best known to most for producing Hulu's acclaimed documentary 3212 Un-redacted, which he also did reporting for. That film was based on an earlier report Meek had written about the Pentagon's coverup of the deaths of U.S. servicemembers in Niger in 2017. However, so far none of the reports about Meek's absence or the raid on his home have mentioned why he was searched, or if it related to any of his political journalism.

ABC News confirmed that Meek resigned abruptly earlier this year. A spokesperson said, "He resigned very abruptly and hasn't worked for us for months." Neighbors also told reporters that they have not seen him for months, and Rolling Stone confirmed that his apartment is currently empty. His family members did not respond to calls from reporters.

The Justice Department declined to comment on other outlets' reports about Meek. The journalist's whereabouts are still unknown at the time of this writing.