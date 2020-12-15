Fauci Says Trump and Biden Should Be Vaccinated 'As Soon as We Possibly Can'

✖

Now that the first COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he believes Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be vaccinated "as soon as we possibly can." Fauci made the comments during a Tuesday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, say that he feels President-elect Biden especially should get the vaccine as "you want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January." Fauci also said that both current Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should also get the vaccine.

"For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can," Fauci stated. Forbes notes that 78-year-old Biden has been waiting on Fauci to give him the OK on getting a vaccine, and could receive it as soon as later this week. In a previous interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Biden explained that he would get the vaccine before Inauguration Day, and that he would "be happy to" do it publicly. Biden then stated, "When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that's the moment in which I will stand before the public and say that."

Dr. Anthony Fauci on what to know about the COVID-19 vaccine: “People, understandably, are skeptical about the speed, but we have to keep emphasizing speed means the science was extraordinary that got us here.”

@GStephanopouloshttps://t.co/hF8XFKI0p0 pic.twitter.com/Vqzh854KRZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 15, 2020

Biden is not the only U.S. President to stated that he is willing to get the vaccine publicly in order to instill confidence in the American public. Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama have all said they will do this as well. "A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated," Bush's chief of staff, Freddy Ford told CNN earlier this month.

"First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations," Ford added. "Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera." Former Presidents Clinton and Obama later followed suit, publicly stating that they would be happen to get the coronavirus vaccine on-camera so as to show the nation's citizens that it is safe.