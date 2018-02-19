Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing Over Passenger’s Putrid Flatulence

Flying is already too much of a hassle, so the last thing anyone wants is to be stuck on a flight that smells like someone broke wind. It got so bad on one Dutch flight from Dubai to Amsterdam that the plane was diverted and the passenger responsible for the extreme flatulence was removed.

The Transavia Airlines HV6902 flight had to take an unexpected stop in Vienna after two men began complaining about a passenger who kept loudly breaking wind, according to the Daily Mail.

When the passenger refused to control the farting, a fight broke out and crew had to stop them. The pilot on the discount Dutch airline flight decided to land in Austria. When the plane landed, police boarded the plane to remove four “passengers on the rampage.”

A police spokesperson confirmed to local media outlets that the two men who started complaining were Dutch. A woman, identified only as 25-year-old Nora L., was also removed from the flight, along with her sister. None of the passengers were arrested, since they did not break any laws in Austria.

It is not known if the man responsible for the farting had a medical condition.

Nora L. told the media that she should not have been pulled from the flight.

“It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything,” she told De Telegraaf. “They did not do anything to justify the bizarre behaviour of the Transavia crew. Do they sometimes think that all Moroccans cause problems? That’s why we do not let it sit. We had to find our own flights home with another airline. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up.”

A spokesman for the airline told local media that the four people were banned from future Transavia flights. They needed to get a different flight to complete their journey to Amsterdam.

“Our crew must ensure a safe flight. When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene – Our people are trained for that,” an airline spokesman said, reports the Mirror. “They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots.”

Last year, a false news report about an American Airlines flight being evacuated at Raleigh-Durham International Airport because a person “passed gas” went viral. An American Airlines spokesperson told Mashable that the plane had an odor issue because of a mechanical problem and the flight was never evacuated. A spokesman at the airport said one passenger needed medical help because of the smell, but the rest of the passengers remained on the plane.

Still, the Huffington Post reported last year that there is a reason why people fart more often on planes. There is something called “High Altitude Flatus Expulsion.” When a person is at higher altitudes, the gas in the intestines can expand, just like the air in a water bottle. The gas needs to escape, which is when the farting happens.