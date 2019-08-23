Ex Adult Film Star Jenni Lee’s Fans Shocked After She’s Discovered Living in Las Vegas Tunnels

Strange stories coming out of Las Vegas aren’t out of the norm. It’s called Sin City for a reason, right? Perhaps the latest story to come out of the city — err, it’s underground tunnels — takes the cake for weirdest development to come from the Gambling Capital of the World. Ex-Adult star, Jenni Lee, was discovered to be setting up camp underneath the city.

She was discovered there in July and apparently had been there for quite some time as she was unrecognizable when she appeared in a documentary on a Dutch television network.

Lee, whose real name is Stephanie Sadorra, told The Daily Mail she had “got very famous” and perhaps a little too famous from her appearances.

To no surprise, users on social media have taken this story and run with it. After all, this isn’t something you see every day.

“Walking 50 feet, I’ve seen it go from ankle-deep to waist-deep. That gets scary because I’ve been trapped down there when it’s been that deep,” a homeless man named Alex told the station at the time. “You don’t know how long you can hold on in the dark with the water.”

The homeless in Las Vegas have taken to the tunnels. The epidemic has been going on for years under the city.

Whatever Saddora was doing down there, she definitely experienced some horrible living conditions.

The ex-adult star began her career when she was 19-years-old. When she became of age, she made her first film. She has been away from the scene since 2016.