Duck Duck Jeep Founder Dies Suddenly: Tributes Pour in for Allison Parliament

Duck Duck Jeep founder Allison Parliament has died. Parliament passed away of "natural causes" at her home in Canada on Saturday, June 22, her mother, Cheryl Parliament, confirmed, her death sparking a wave of tributes from the Jeep community.

"Thank you all for being patient as I made the trip to get to Allison. We were waiting for confirmation of her sudden death. Allison passed away on June 22nd at her home in Canada of natural causes, it was peacefully," Cheryl wrote on Facebook. "We are still processing all of this and want to thank everyone who has made posts. Even though we have not been able to respond, we are reading them, and it gives us peace to see how happy our daughter made people in the Jeep community and beyond."

Parliament unknowingly sparked a massive movement of kindness back in 2020. Following "a frightening verbal and physical encounter with someone earlier in the day," according to the Duck Duck Jeep website, Parliament "wanted to brighten another Jeeper's day." She purchased a small yellow rubber ducky and placed it on a Jeep while visiting the small town of Bancroft in the Canadian province of Ontario, kickstarting "a movement of kindness, fellowship, and recognition" known as Jeep ducking – leaving rubber ducks on Jeeps – that quickly spread to countries throughout the world.

In a statement shared to its website, the Toledo Jeep Fest said, "the Toledo Jeep Fest family is mourning the recent death of a friend and advocate of the Jeep community – Allison Parliament. She believed that small gestures could make a significant impact, and she proved this through her commitment to spreading smiles one small duck at a time." TFJ added, "Parliament's random acts of kindness gave birth to a core part of global Jeep culture... The DuckDuckJeep community and Jeep enthusiasts around the world will continue her legacy of spreading joy."

Tributes have also poured in on Parliament's Facebook page, with one person writing, "truly someone who will be remembered forever. With every duck we share we share her memory." Somebody else wrote that Parliament "started one the most beautiful things, that has forever changed and raised the vibes, amongst our beloved Jeep community, and then some. You're a true inspiration."

In announcing Parliament's passing, her mother encouraged the Jeep community to "keep on Ducking and spread the kindness she started." A GoFundMe page has since been created to "help cover travel expenses, memorial costs, and any other needs the family may face as they handle Allison's affairs." The page asks that if "you are unable to contribute financially, please continue to spread kindness in Allison's honor and keep the spirit of DuckDuckJeep alive."