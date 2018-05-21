Dramatic Body-Cam Video Shows Gun Battle at Donald Trump’s Doral Hotel

Police body-camera footage shows an inside look at the recent gunfight inside of President Trump’s Doral hotel.

The Miami-Dade Police department released the footage on Monday. It shows officers in a dramatic shoot-out with an intruder in the Trump National Doral hotel. The video was published by the Miami Herald.

Many shots echo through the building, and the officer wearing the camera can be seen ducking for cover and making fast moves to keep safe. In the course of the video, he makes his way through the lobby and up the stairs, finally catching up with the gunman, Jonathan Oddi.

Oddi survived the onslaught and was arrested. He is charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree attempted murder of law-enforcement officers. His first court appearance was also on Monday, and he was ordered to be held without bond.

The shooting took place early on Friday morning. Police say that Oddi climbed over a fence at the hotel and stole an American flag before walking into the building. According to the arrest report, he “proceeded to drape the flag on the reception desk,” and then threatened an unarmed security guard.

Oddi was reportedly screaming “anti-Trump rhetoric” within the hotel. However, in his outburst he also shouted about former President Barack Obama and even rapper P. Diddy. He then fired his gun into the air before he started taking aim at Miami-Dade police officers.

The gunman retreated up a nearby set of stairs. He was ultimately shot in the legs, halting his escape.

President Trump didn’t tweet about the shooting at his company’s property, though he did use his online platform to address the school shooting in Texas on Friday.

“School shooting in Texas,” he wrote on Friday morning. “Early reports not looking good. God bless all!”

Later in the day, he posted a video of himself speaking before a podium about the attack.

“We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas,” he said. “To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.”

The president has sent some mixed messages on gun control in recent months, ever since the Florida school shooting back in February. Initially, he took a hard line on gun law reform, though he has since changed his stance, advocating for other programs including the arming of teachers.