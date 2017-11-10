This ‘Unicorn’ Cyst on Man’s Forehead Will Make You Queasy

Dr. Pimple Popper is at it again, and this time she’s defeated the dreaded “Unicorn” cyst, and it is gigantic.

In the clip, Dr. Sandra Lee performs a procedure on a man who has a buldging cyst in the middle of his forehead. She carefully makes an incision into the bump and suddenly pus begins to ooze out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can view the entire 20+ minute video here, or a sped-up version from the NY Post here.

More: These Pimple-Popping Fingernails Are Weirdly Fascinating

The doctor initially believed the cyst to simply be a growth on the man’s forehead, but the emergence of the thick, white puss confirmed it was in fact a cyst.

“He really took good care of the cyst. He nurtured it and let it get nice and to this size and not popped. That’s impressive,” Dr. Lee said in the video.

Reportedly, the man attempted to pop the lump many years ago but ultimately left it alone until it grew to it’s enormous size.

Up Next: People Are Having a Blast With This Third Grade Math Problem That Has a Typo

In another similar recent viral clip, a man filmed himself pulling out the longest ingrown hair you’ll ever see.

The video, posted by Joe Gross, shows him using tweezers to remove an extremely long ingrown hair from the side of his face.

It may be tough for some people to make it all the way through, as the sight of Gross’ skin stretching out and the hair emerging is pretty hard to watch.

“I had this pimple that would ooze every couple of months for the last year or so. The dermatologist told me it was a cyst she would have to cut out. Apparently it was just the longest ingrown hair in history,” Gross wrote in a description of the video.

It’s definitely good that Gross sought out the expertise of a dermatologist, as popping zits yourself can end up causing more problems.