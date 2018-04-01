Dr. Pimple Popper Unleashes ‘Meatball of a Cyst’ Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, reminded fans of one of her most puzzling cyst clips yet.

The remarkable clip sees the famed dermatologist tackling a large epidermoid cyst that see compares to a meatball. Aside from the somewhat gross nature of the clip, Lee also hoped the educate her followers about this kind of cyst.

“Do you guys recognize this MEATBALL of a CYST?!” Lee wrote. “Here’s a little [Throwback Thursday] with The Pretty Pimple and I can’t re-CYST the chance to educate you guys on what KIND this is! This is called an EPIDERMOID CYST! They are the most common type of cyst that can appear ANYWHERE on the body. They form when keratin gets trapped below your skin, creating this cheese-like consistency. This is just ONE of EIGHT kinds of cysts.”

This meatball throwback was not the only cyst removal video Lee posted to social media this week.

In this new clip, Lee is shown removing a pilar cyst from an unnamed patient, who has already had a similar removal done on her before. The video, which runs nearly 6 minutes long, shows Lee cutting into the back of her scalp. She makes a small incision then uses her tools to get inside the opening and pull out the cyst.

The small white ball is then showcased for the patient and viewers at home. Onlookers compared it to a jelly bean, a bouncy ball and hominy. When Lee tweeted out the video, she compared it to a dumpling.

“Dumplings anyone?” she wrote, adding a winking emoticon.

Towards the end of the clip, Lee cuts into the cyst to reveal what it looks like inside. It is actually not nearly as gross as one would imagine, with solid material making up most of its contents.

“All that is, is skin that’s shed into that,” Lee tells the patient. “These cysts are different than cysts that we usually find on our bodies. Look at how thick that wall is.”

This video, entitled “Her Second Pilar Cyst!” has been watched 34,000 times so far.

Since she joined YouTube in October 2010, Lee has amassed 3.5 million subscribers on the platform. She has shared countless clips there, which have racked up total of 1.9 billion views. Lee is not limited to sharing her work on YouTube. She also occasionally posts clips to her 75,800 followers.

The renowned dermatologist took to Twitter on March 24 to reveal a brief video of a recent blackhead extraction from an anonymous person’s ear.

In the 25-second clip, Lee is shown using an comedone extractor to go inside the earlobe and pluck out the hair follicle blockage. She’s successful, of course, with the patient surely feeling a sense of relief.

“See that blackhead?” Lee wrote, adding an eye emoji. “You CAN get them outta your head.”

The caption was a reference to the song “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” a 2001 hit by Kylie Minogue. The song soundtracks the Twitter clip as Lee extracts the blackhead.