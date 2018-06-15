Dr. Pimple Popper Handles a Real Spit Ball in Latest Video

Dr. Pimple Popper’s latest video sees the celebrity dermatologist taking on a real spit ball of a cyst.

In the clip shared to YouTube, Dr. Sandra Lee tells the patient that the massive bump “spit” at her while she was numbing him up, before proceeding to extract the broken down cyst that sits right in the middle of the patient’s forehead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans commented on the video, with one joking, “We got a bleeder here!”

“Wow that was a lot of blood,” a separate fan said, then going on to elaborate, “I was beginning to think he was on blood thinners or aspirin but you handled it like a trooper. Way to go Dr. Lee. Awesome job.”

“Juicy! [Laugh out loud]. When I watching these at work (I’m a nurse) I either hear others say, ‘gross’ or Wow! That’s cool! Most of the nurses I currently work with love this stuff,” yet another fan said. “Thanks for all you do to share with us!”

In a description on the post, Dr. Lee explained exactly what it was she was dealing with here in the video.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” she said.

“Another name used is ‘fsebacous cyst’ but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts,” Dr. Lee added. “Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis. The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this “cheesy” consistency, and there can be a pungent odor.”

“An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless. Usually people seek removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps, or the cyst has ruptured or been inflamed or ‘infected’ in the past,” she went on to say. “Rupture is associated with sudden redness, pain, swelling, and local heat, and can lead to abscess formation.”

“Also, a history of inflammation, often increases scar tissue in the area, makes the cyst more firmly adherent to surrounding skin, and makes it more difficult to remove,” Dr. Lee continued.

She explained that “surgical excision is curative,” but added that a “complete cyst removal including the entire cyst sac and contents” is needed so as to make sure that the cyst won’t return.