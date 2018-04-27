Dr. Pimple Popper Serves up Some ‘Fettuccine Alfredo’ With Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted one of her latest pops to Twitter and based on the caption, it appears the good doctor may have had Italian food on the brain.

“Fettuccini Alfredo anyone?” Dr. Lee asked.

The video showed Lee popping what appears to be a cyst on the back of one of her client’s heads. The puss that lept forth from her pop had the same size, shape and color of pasta, specifically fettuccine.

Some of her fans agreed with her comparison.

“This is nasty, yet I can’t stop watching,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Some of Lee’s latest pops include her removing a massive blackhead from the cheek of a female patient.

“A blackhead is also called an open comedo (single for comedone), and it is a clogged pore in the skin that is open to the air. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee wrote in the video description, describing what blackheads are and how they show up.

“They are often found on the face and trunk. but they can be found anywhere on the body. Blackheads are not clogged with dirt, but it is the exposure to air that causes oxidation turning the internal contents black. They can be extracted using a comedone extractor. I usually use an 11 blade (a blade that comes to a sharp point) and a Shaumberg type comedone extractor.”

Another of her recent posts showed her popping a massive whitehead under a man’s eye.

“A whitehead is also called a closed comedo (single for comedone). It is a completely blocked pore. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore,” Lee previously wrote in a YouTube description, explaining the proper way to remove whiteheads. “Whiteheads can be extracted using a Schaumberg-type comedone extractor as you see here, but often, a superficial nick in the skin must be placed first in the skin to allow easy extraction.”

Along with consistent stream of popping videos, Lee made headlines last month when she compared her viral sensations to adult film entertainment.

“People were watching under a closet, almost like it was porn, and people are now embracing it,” she said in an interview with The Daily Mail. “It’s become less guilty. People were hiding this issue, but now they are announcing it to the world, they are proud of it.”

“They’ve found other people who have this same joy and they appreciate that and now they know they are normal,” she continued. “It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me.”

