Dr. Pimple Popper Shows off Big ‘Texas Size’ Cysts

Everything is bigger in Texas. But unfortunately for one of Dr. Sandra Lee’s patients, that also includes epidermoid cysts.

Dr. Lee, better known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” posted her latest popping video to YouTube on Friday featuring a woman from Texas who needed a cyst removed from her right cheek.

Much to Lee’s delight, she was able to extract most of the cyst with just a simple squeeze after she made an incision. During the procedure she revealed that the patient was actually a fan of Lee’s and had watched her videos before, which inspired her to make the trip to California to have the cyst removed.

The remainder of the cyst was pulled out with additional squeezes and the aid of some tweezers and scissors. Overall the procedure only took around 15 minutes.

Lee went into detail about what an epidermoid cyst is, how it’s caused and how it can be prevented in the description of the video.

“An epidermoid cyst (Epidermal Inclusion cyst, Infundibular cyst), is a benign growth commonly found in the skin and typically appears on the face, neck or trunk, but can occur anywhere on the body,” Lee explained.

“Another name used is “fsebacous cyst” but this is actually an antiquated misnomer, and is not a term used by dermatologists. They are also the most common type of cutaneous cysts. Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis.”

Lee goes on to explain that the “pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this ‘cheesy’ consistency, and there can be a pungent odor. An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless. Usually people seek removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps, or the cyst has ruptured or been inflamed or ‘infected’ in the past.”

“Rupture is associated with sudden redness, pain, swelling, and local heat, and can lead to abscess formation. Also, a history of inflammation, often increases scar tissue in the area, makes the cyst more firmly adherent to surrounding skin, and makes it more difficult to remove,” she said.

Lee went on to explain that fully curing a person of their cyst requires more that removing the superficial puss.

“Surgical excision is curative, but the complete cyst removal including the entire cyst sac and contents need to be removed to ensure that the cyst won’t reoccur,” Lee wrote.

Photo: YouTube/@Dr. Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper