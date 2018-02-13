See All These Dr. Pepper Imposters in New Photo

There are a lot of imposters, but only one true Dr. Pepper.

In a quest to find the one true Dr. Pepper, it turns out that there are a lot of imposters claiming to boast the unique 23 flavor formula that has been a carbonated soft drink-lovers’ favorite for nearly 125 years.

Twitter user Michael Schaffer called out the imposters online, writing “Matthew 7:15. Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

Matthew 7:15

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. pic.twitter.com/nefmTaxbGj — Michael Schaffer (@mchaelschaffer) February 11, 2018



Attached to the tweet was an image of several different soda brands that attempt to step in for Dr. Pepper. Among the “false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing” are Dr. Bold, Real Dr., Big K’s Dr. K, Dr. A+, The Dr., Dr. Becker, and Dr. Fringe Soda. While they all don similar iconic red cans and names eerily close to the original, nothing compares to the one and only “Always one of a kind,” and Twitter users seem to agree.

“Did you know there are so many wannabes out there?!,” one Twitter user commented.

@bradelliott23 Did you know there are so many wannabes out there?! — Meredith Elliott (@Meredith_sHe) February 11, 2018



One person even attempted to figure out how some of the imposters’ names came about, commenting “Hmmm, hey guys… What’s something that rhymes with pepper? Pecker, no wait Becker. yeah thats the one. Goodjob guys.”

HMMM, hey guys… What’s something that rhymes with pepper? Pecker, no wait BECKER. yeah thats the one. Goodjob guys — Kevin Andrew Simpson (@KS1MPSON) February 12, 2018



“Dr Becker sounds perfectly respectable. Dr FineSoda could be a creep tho,” another person wrote.

Dr Becker sounds perfectly respectable. Dr FineSoda could be a creep tho — kemando pelo ⚰🔥☁ (@nahthankya) February 12, 2018



Still, other people seemed eager to try the imposters, with one person writing, “I want to try all of them. This is also great evidence against basing your choices on ancient religious texts.”

I want to try all of them. This is also great evidence against basing your choices on ancient religious texts. — Greg Barnett (@gpbarnett) February 13, 2018

“Can you handle the taste” of the imposters?