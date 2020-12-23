Dr. Deborah Birx to Retire After Thanksgiving Trip Controversy

✖

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, said on Tuesday that she will retire in the near future. Her announcement comes shortly after she came under fire for reportedly spending time with family members at a vacation home after the Thanksgiving holiday, as the Associated Press reported on Sunday. Their get-together occurred despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC) urged Americans not to travel or mix with those outside of their own households in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During an interview with Newsy, Birx said that the strain that the controversy placed on her family has impacted her decision to retire in the near future, per CBS News. The medical official explained, "This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family. I think what was done in the last week to my family — you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this when it's — my daughter hasn't left that house in 10 months. My parents have been isolated for 10 months."

The treatment Dr. Birx is referring to, is the backlash she and her family received for a recent trip to Delaware. In our interview, Birx explained what she says that travel was for. pic.twitter.com/TVw49S0zlz — Newsy (@Newsy) December 22, 2020

Birx went on to share that her parents have "become deeply depressed, as I'm sure many elderly have, as they've not been able to see their sons, their granddaughters." She added, "My parents haven't seen their surviving son for over a year, These are all very difficult things." Birx noted in her interview with Newsy that she wants the incoming Joe Biden administration to be "successful" and that she will "be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in." She said that she will then retire. Birx previously issued a statement to CBS News about her trip to Delaware that initially sparked this controversy and her subsequent retirement.

"My trip to Delaware after the Thanksgiving holiday solely focused on preparing the property for a potential sale. Members of my immediate household assisted in that as well," she said. "As some members of my immediate family could be at risk for COVID-19, I am extremely vigilant in taking all precautions to protect them. I self-isolate, I wear a mask, and I get tested when I interact with them. My family and I follow and practice CDC guidelines, and I encourage all Americans, especially those in situations similar to mine, to do the same."