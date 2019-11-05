Donald Trump Tweets Multiple Times About Mormon Family Murdered in Reported Mexico Cartel Attack

Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to tweet multiple times about a Mormon family who was murdered in a suspected cartel attack in Mexico. In a series of posts, Trump detailed the tragic story, writing, “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively.”

He continued, “The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth,” Trump concluded. “We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Many of Trump’s followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Disgusting for innocent people to be dragged into their turf wars. It’s only a matter of time before Mexico accepts this offer, it would improve safety for all on both sides of the border.”

Hold on there, chief. Just last month you were running around like a maniac, yelling and screaming that American troops should not be in foreign nations. Do you have a coherent foreign policy philosophy? Do you have any coherent philosophy? — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) November 5, 2019

“I have been arguing for years the US needs to help Mexico, I support immigration because these people are dying at home, and come for help. We do need to squash the drug cartels, but unfortunately our laws help them thrive, someone with some sort of intelligence to take this on,” another user commented.

“So, Trump wants to invade another country? Just one more example of his warped, deranged mind, desiring to be like the dictators that he desires to be,” someone else said.

The annual death toll to drugs is more than those lost in Vietnam. It’s a real war, and we are losing, and have been for decades. Mexican government can’t do anything. It’s past time to send US a Special Forces to destroy cartels and their gangs. — Gary Posey (@DeplorableGary) November 5, 2019

At this time, the Mexican government does not appear to have responded to Trump’s comments.