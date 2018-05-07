Donald Trump Supporters Lash out at Met Gala ‘Elites’ for Banning President

President Donald Trump was a regular at the annual Met Gala, and he proposed to First Lady Melania Trump at the 2004 edition of the event. But he was not welcome to the 2018 Met Gala, leading his supports to complain on Twitter.

In October 2017, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who hosts the event, told The Late Late Show host James Corden that Trump is the one person who would never get the exclusive invitation again.

As the New York Times explains, the gala is an annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. Each year, there is a new theme related to the new exhibition. This year’s is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney are co-hosting with Wintour.

Not all attendees are invited. Some pay the $30,000 for a ticket or $275,000 for a table. Last year’s gala raised $12 million, with about 550 people in attendance. The “Heavenly Bodies” gala is expected to be more ambitious, since it will be the largest exhibition the Costume Institute has ever done, covering 58,600 square feet at The Met.

When Trump was a welcomed member of the New York social scene, Trump was an annual presence at the gala until 2012, the last time he attended. He would attend with daughter Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump. In 2004, he proposed to the future First Lady, with a ring that reportedly cost him $1.5 million, reports PEOPLE. That year, Melania was still sporting dark hair, and wore a black gown with midriff cutouts.

“Well, we’ve had a great relationship, we’ve been together for five years and it was really time,” Trump said during an appearance at Live! With Regis & Kelly days after the event. “And you know, Melania is a great woman, a great person and I’m really happy about it.”

Trump’s supporters were not happy with Trump’s snub. However, considering he is President, he might have been too busy to go anyway.

Here is a look at how his supporters reacted to Trump’s snub.

@people Let me get this straight, @realDonaldTrump hasn’t been to the met gala since 2012 and now he’s not welcome? I bet he’s heartbroken. #maga — Chad Alan (@ScullyDontGo) May 7, 2018

Like President Trump cares about a room full of people who are full of themselves, you no what you can do with your Met Gala, @people By the way, your Trump hatred is why I cancelled your magazine. — Pamela (@PamJWilliamson) May 7, 2018

The #MetGala may be the reason ordinary folks hate “elites.” The Met Gala is why Donald Trump is President. There I said it. @realDonaldTrump — Crescendo Cove (@CrescendoCove) May 7, 2018

So President Trump isn’t welcome at the Met Gala he regularly attended, and no doubt donated to, as private citizen Trump…imagine that disgusting partisanship and disgraceful disrespect of the President. — Deplorable Debra (@debra0827) May 7, 2018

Melania Trump Anna Wintour admitted she will never invite Donald Trump to the Met Gala again. (Anna is chairwoman of the event and, most importantly, oversees the guest list.)

WHAT A SAD SNOB — EddieMae (@EddieMae6) May 7, 2018