Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump isn't giving up on hydroxychloroquine, his once-boasted treatment for the coronavirus. Just after news broke that the Trump administration had granted emergency authorization for coronavirus plasma treatments, the president raised eyebrows when he shared a video of a Yale professor expressing his support of the drug, an anti-malaria drug, despite reports that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective.
Please watch highly respected Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale, on Hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/WxaeZIp74l— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2020
After Life, Liberty & Levin host Mark Levin cited multiple people, including virologist Steven Hatfill, lauding the benefits of the drug despite the backlash it has received, Dr. Harvey Risch said that "the evidence is overwhelming" in the support of the drug's usage in COVID-19 patients. Risch said that hydroxychloroquine has a "very substantial benefit in reducing risk of hospitalization or mortality." He went on to claim that there has been "a massive disinformation campaign" against the drug. He said that this campaign "stretches from the government to the media" and is "suppressing this message or its countering it with a false message." Risch added that the science supporting this drug in treating high-risk patients is "stronger than anything else I've ever studied."
Throughout the early months of the pandemic, the president had touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the virus, and had even revealed that he was taking it as a precaution. The World Health organization, however, had warned against the drug’s side effects, and the FDA in June announced that it was ending emergency use authorization of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, citing their "potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks."
The president's Sunday night tweet took many social media users by surprise and sparked a strong response on the social media platform. Scroll down to see how people are reacting to Trump’s tweet.
We back on this now? I thought the plasma..... nevermind— Just Vent (@JustVent6) August 24, 2020
What's going on here ? This is very bizarre !#Trump#Hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/Zk6ZoCYnhh— Solon (@Solon_des_Bois) August 24, 2020
Is it time to make (HCQ)— Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 24, 2020
anti malaria medication over the counter? Promising results as an outpatient. Medical treatment like this and convalescent plasma could knock this virus out
bro, even Yale fails to "highly respect" Dr. Risch https://t.co/DP6JQRR6Kr— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 24, 2020
Evertime trump tweets medical advice, hear this tune in my head— Viktoria (@somegal446) August 24, 2020
🤡 pic.twitter.com/AMujYI8Q5D
Follow the money https://t.co/PQ2aVsHZLe— GOPocalypse Now (@GOPocalypseNow) August 24, 2020
Please watch 🦅🌎🇺🇲 https://t.co/lwyCj4M8jg— Louis (@Louis22672364) August 24, 2020
There are many doctors who vouch for hydroxychloroquine. It’s a shame politics is getting in the way.— RD (@real_defender) August 24, 2020
If Risch is that highly respected why's he on the Mark Levin Show?
This article [from a highly respected pub.] REJECTS Risch's defense of #hydroxychloroquine with BAD SCIENCE.
Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19: Evidence can’t seem to kill it. https://t.co/zDTPZHJhNR— Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) August 24, 2020
1/
I’m convinced Trump has a monetary interest in hydroxychloroquine he just won’t stop pushing it.— Sheila Jones (@lakeinthewoods) August 24, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen! Roll up, roll up, hear the words of famous Dr Trump, President of the US of A.!— Paul the other one, it's got bells (@paulcshipley) August 24, 2020
He has the cure for all your ills.
Hydroxychloroquine.
Injecting disinfectant.
Light inside your body.
Oleander from Doctor MyPillow Guy.
Convalescent Plasma.
We've got it all!
nah, I'll stick to peer-reviewed studies, thanks— Ants Masking (@AntsInOK) August 24, 2020
My doctor put me on Hydroxychloroquine to treat my autoimmune disease. Within 2 weeks my liver functions sky rocketed. Stop pushing a drug that has serious & possibly deadly side effects.— 🌸FEISTY🌸 (@crzyfkinworld) August 24, 2020