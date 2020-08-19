Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With New Tweet: 'If You Can Protest in Person, You Can Vote in Person'
President Donald Trump has stirred up social media with a new tweet that reads, "If you can protest in person, you can vote in person." The post comes after Trump's long-fought battle against universal mail-in voting, which he has regularly labeled as "fraudulent." Coincidentally, it was recently revealed that both Trump and First Lady Melania voted by mail in the Florida primaries.
In past comments, Trump has said of mail-in voting, "Mail ballots, they cheat," per the NY Times. "Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases. They have to vote. They should have voter ID, by the way," he said. Notably, many experts — such as Charles Stewart III of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — have fervently disagreed with the notion that mail-in voting is plagued by fraud. "What we know can be boiled down to this: Voting fraud in the United States is rare, less rare is fraud using mail ballots," Stewart said. Still, Trump disagrees that mail-in voting is effective, and Twitter users have some thoughts on his stance. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Unless you're old and don't want to risk death.— Cremated Capital llc (@rb5_trading) August 19, 2020
IF YOU CAN PLAY GOLF IN FLORIDA YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON! https://t.co/9gBaoDjBT0— Just Vent (@JustVent6) August 19, 2020
Just let people have the option to vote by mail.— BurgSkeletal #WearAMask 😷 (@BurgSkeletal) August 19, 2020
IF YOU CAN FILE YOUR TAXES THROUGH THE MAIL, YOU CAN VOTE BY MAIL.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 19, 2020
It’s just a hunch, but many of the people who want to vote by mail are people like my parents in Nevada - in their 80’s, and unable to stand in long lines in a pandemic. They are not protesters.— Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) August 19, 2020
I’m writing a strongly worded letter right now pic.twitter.com/Vi95O8YR6v— Bluzanne 🧜🏼♀️ (@Bluzanne) August 19, 2020
What if you are one of 10's of million in US with underlying conditions that would make both protesting & voting in person dangerous?— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 19, 2020
IF YOU CAN MAIL-IN VOTE YOURSELF, SO CAN ALL AMERICANS.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 19, 2020
Elderly Americans, many of whom have pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and COPD are the ones who vote in high numbers because they are experienced and wise enough to know that elections and their votes matter. Trump wants to disenfranchise them.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 19, 2020
Most elderly Americans never participated in the protests, which is made up of many young people who are passionate about the cause to end racism and frustrated about the system that thrust a bankrupt casino clown into power because he cheated with Wikileaks and Vladimir Putin.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 19, 2020
Meanwhile Trump will be voting BY MAIL! You can't make this stuff up. He who rants about voting by mail will be using it. Maybe it's easier for RUSSIA to tamper with ballot machines than it is for them to interfere with USPS. There is a REASON Trump is so against mail-in voting.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 19, 2020
Says the guy who flies to Florida every weekend but voted in Florida by mail. Trump has sought to differentiate between mail voting and absentee voting. There is no difference in Florida. In fact, state law no longer has any such thing as absentee voting. https://t.co/HtwrWqSzzr— KD (@Fly_Sistah) August 19, 2020
You know that your vocal protests only underscore the need to aggressively ensure that reliable mail-in voting happens, right?— Devin Nunes' Cat (@nunes_alt_cat) August 19, 2020
I thought it was a little ironic, that I received this in the mail yesterday pic.twitter.com/OMGripNYB9— Roger Blevins (@roger_rdblevins) August 19, 2020