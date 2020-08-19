Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With New Tweet: 'If You Can Protest in Person, You Can Vote in Person'

President Donald Trump has stirred up social media with a new tweet that reads, "If you can protest in person, you can vote in person." The post comes after Trump's long-fought battle against universal mail-in voting, which he has regularly labeled as "fraudulent." Coincidentally, it was recently revealed that both Trump and First Lady Melania voted by mail in the Florida primaries.

In past comments, Trump has said of mail-in voting, "Mail ballots, they cheat," per the NY Times. "Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases. They have to vote. They should have voter ID, by the way," he said. Notably, many experts — such as Charles Stewart III of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — have fervently disagreed with the notion that mail-in voting is plagued by fraud. "What we know can be boiled down to this: Voting fraud in the United States is rare, less rare is fraud using mail ballots," Stewart said. Still, Trump disagrees that mail-in voting is effective, and Twitter users have some thoughts on his stance. Scroll down to see what they are saying.