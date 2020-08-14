Donald Trump Sparks Backlash for Tribute to Native American Soldiers
Donald Trump is sparking backlash on social media after sharing a tribute to Native American soldiers on Friday. Trump's tribute has seen some positive responses from social media, but it has also garnered a bit of backlash as well — especially with many criticizing his approach to relations with the United States indigenous people.
The comments made Friday come on the heels of past comments and remarks invoking the Wounded Knee Massacre and the Battle of Little Bighorn while attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren last year. According to ABC News, the National Congress of American Indians condemned the past remarks, maintaining the memory of the two events should not be used as a "rhetorical punch line." The battle was a difficult one for the community, as hundreds of Native Americans were killed by U.S. Army soldiers.
Today, we honor the brave Native American/First Nations soldiers who served our Nation and played a vital role in America's victory in WWII. The Navajo Code was never broken and saved untold American lives. Our country will be forever grateful. Happy Navajo Code Talkers Day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020
However, it was his latest tweet honoring the "brave Native American/First Nations soldiers" that many took issue with. The Navajo Code Talkers, famously known as a group of men from the Navajo Nation, worked with the Marine Corps during World War II. These men "created a code based on the complex, unwritten Navajo language," and used it to help the U.S. military communicate important information across radio signals. Per reports, the Code Talkers participated in many significant Marine operations in the Pacific, giving the Marines a critical advantage throughout the war.
Scroll down to see what people are saying, with many not forgetting his past remarks and reminding the former reality TV star of his previous microaggressions.
As a racist asshole who wields the name "Pocahontas" as an insult to Elizabeth Warren, you really should NOT be trying to address any Native Americans at all.
And you know what? THOSE code breakers served THEIR country, and didn't pretend to have bone spurs, Spanky.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 14, 2020
Do you honestly think any Native Americans respect you one bit after years of you calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas?"— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 14, 2020
Meanwhile, Trump is in court trying to take Native American land. Instead of taking their land, we should be giving them land.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 14, 2020
"Native American reservations across the U.S. are among the jurisdictions hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. If the Navajo Nation were its own state, it would have the highest infection rate in the country."https://t.co/wOYgp7GP61— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 14, 2020
dude who worships Andrew Jackson says what— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 14, 2020
That’s nice, when will you provide them with clean inside water?— WearaMaskWashYourHands! (@6bottoms) August 14, 2020
Have you done anything to help the Native American culture?— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 14, 2020
To the contrary, he stiffed Native American tribes like he stiffs his contractors. pic.twitter.com/yM3tL13GvH— Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) August 14, 2020
😲
You disrespect others.
Lakota Sioux protested use of their land around Mt Rushmore during your visit.
You had dozens ARRESTED before your taxpayer-funded photo op.
Of course, it wasn’t the first time they’d been disrespected on their own land.August 14, 2020
How many times has Donald Trump disrespected the “Navajo Code” with his racist behavior calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas??” 🙄 #TrumpIsARacist— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 14, 2020
Mt Rushmore is stolen land— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) August 14, 2020
Trust me, Trump did NOT type this. Trump has ZERO respect for Natives. Just look! Throws a pipeline that the people were protesting against right down. Trump is all about money for life.
Anyways, God Bless our beautiful Natives!— Christopher Johnson (@Christo41978344) August 14, 2020
Andrew Jackson was called ‘Indian killer.’ Trump honored Navajos in front of his portrait. https://t.co/SZM1Z8rLPw— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 14, 2020
He also held his Mt Rushmore rally on their land.— Riley (@vsr6916) August 14, 2020
How does one define "hypocrite"??https://t.co/j6ydWbMXPt— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 14, 2020
Would someone tell him the native american nations need help with covid19!— whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) August 14, 2020