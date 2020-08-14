Donald Trump Sparks Backlash for Tribute to Native American Soldiers

Donald Trump is sparking backlash on social media after sharing a tribute to Native American soldiers on Friday. Trump's tribute has seen some positive responses from social media, but it has also garnered a bit of backlash as well — especially with many criticizing his approach to relations with the United States indigenous people.

The comments made Friday come on the heels of past comments and remarks invoking the Wounded Knee Massacre and the Battle of Little Bighorn while attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren last year. According to ABC News, the National Congress of American Indians condemned the past remarks, maintaining the memory of the two events should not be used as a "rhetorical punch line." The battle was a difficult one for the community, as hundreds of Native Americans were killed by U.S. Army soldiers.

Today, we honor the brave Native American/First Nations soldiers who served our Nation and played a vital role in America's victory in WWII. The Navajo Code was never broken and saved untold American lives. Our country will be forever grateful. Happy Navajo Code Talkers Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

However, it was his latest tweet honoring the "brave Native American/First Nations soldiers" that many took issue with. The Navajo Code Talkers, famously known as a group of men from the Navajo Nation, worked with the Marine Corps during World War II. These men "created a code based on the complex, unwritten Navajo language," and used it to help the U.S. military communicate important information across radio signals. Per reports, the Code Talkers participated in many significant Marine operations in the Pacific, giving the Marines a critical advantage throughout the war.

Scroll down to see what people are saying, with many not forgetting his past remarks and reminding the former reality TV star of his previous microaggressions.