Donald Trump Sends His Support to the Troops Ahead of Christmas

President Donald Trump delivered a Christmas message to troops overseas from Mar-A-Lago, where he’s spending the holidays.

Trump told five units overseas that the U.S. is “winning” the war against terrorism.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” Trump said via teleconference from Florida, notes the New York Post. “Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

Trump also called military families “the greatest people on earth,” telling the troops, “We’re incredibly thankful for you and for your families.”

He specifically praised the Coast Guard for their response to the hurricanes this fall.

“What a job you’ve done. The Coast Guard saved thousands and thousands of lives, almost it’s unbelievable when I look at the charts, I saw the number of lives you saved,” Trump told them.

During the message, Trump also told the troops, “We say Merry Christmas, again, very, very proudly,” CBS News reports.

Trump has been in Florida since Friday. He left Washington shortly after signing the Republican tax bill into law.

Trump also spent Christmas weekend tweeting, posting critiques of the media and the FBI. He also retweeted a meme showing him with a splat on the bottom of his shoe with the CNN logo on it. “WINNING,” the text reads.