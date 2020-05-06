Donald Trump Revives 'Taco Bowl' Photo Captioned 'I Love Hispanics,' and Social Media Weighs In

President Donald Trump celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a throwback picture of him eating a taco bowl from Trump Towers that caused controversy in 2016, and again in 2020. After he retweeted the photo, followers couldn't help but to share their thoughts on Twitter. His caption reads, "Remember this? Happy #CincoDeMayo!" But four years ago, shortly before he was elected as President, his followers weren't happy with his original caption that read, "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!"

When Trump was in the running to become President, he opened up about wanting to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. However, that came with speculation on whether he would actually do it or not. As soon as he got into office, he announced a plan to build a wall, and since then, he's been scrutinized and accused of disliking Hispanics. "One of the things I said I have to do and I want to do is border security because we have tremendous amounts of drugs flowing into our country, much of it coming from the southern border," Trump said according to NPR following when he declared a national emergency in 2019. "When you look and when you listen to politicians, in particular certain Democrats, they say it all comes through the port of entry. It's wrong. It's just a lie. It's all a lie. They say walls don't work. Walls work 100 percent."

While there are a number of topics Trump has been criticized for, him building a wall has been a huge focus. Therefore, it goes without saying, it's inevitable for him to receive hate following a statement that reads, "I love Hispanics!" But while this may be the case, his supporters have come to his defense time-and-time again. Below, are some of the responses to his initial tweet.