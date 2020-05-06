Donald Trump Revives 'Taco Bowl' Photo Captioned 'I Love Hispanics,' and Social Media Weighs In
President Donald Trump celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a throwback picture of him eating a taco bowl from Trump Towers that caused controversy in 2016, and again in 2020. After he retweeted the photo, followers couldn't help but to share their thoughts on Twitter. His caption reads, "Remember this? Happy #CincoDeMayo!" But four years ago, shortly before he was elected as President, his followers weren't happy with his original caption that read, "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!"
Remember this? Happy #CincoDeMayo! https://t.co/1jDZHNTHHj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020
When Trump was in the running to become President, he opened up about wanting to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. However, that came with speculation on whether he would actually do it or not. As soon as he got into office, he announced a plan to build a wall, and since then, he's been scrutinized and accused of disliking Hispanics. "One of the things I said I have to do and I want to do is border security because we have tremendous amounts of drugs flowing into our country, much of it coming from the southern border," Trump said according to NPR following when he declared a national emergency in 2019. "When you look and when you listen to politicians, in particular certain Democrats, they say it all comes through the port of entry. It's wrong. It's just a lie. It's all a lie. They say walls don't work. Walls work 100 percent."
While there are a number of topics Trump has been criticized for, him building a wall has been a huge focus. Therefore, it goes without saying, it's inevitable for him to receive hate following a statement that reads, "I love Hispanics!" But while this may be the case, his supporters have come to his defense time-and-time again. Below, are some of the responses to his initial tweet.
People are dead and dying from the coronavirus and you have time to retweet your tweet.— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) May 5, 2020
Well this didn’t age well. A lot of Hispanics are pro trump. I’m one of them.— Bryan Del Cid (@bryan_del14) May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
Remember this? Happy #CincoDeMayo! pic.twitter.com/V37VYALn5j— the boss (@apandahvevo) May 5, 2020
And you were elected President 6 months later.
Let’s do it, again!— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 5, 2020
Not bloody likely. I will steamroll my own car if this happens.— Robert Piera Roehm 🔜Blue🌊Con2020 (@RobertPRoehm) May 5, 2020
President Savage, reporting for duty— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 5, 2020
Remember this? pic.twitter.com/RyebUL4JZG— (((Julia Pearlstein))) (@msjuliap) May 5, 2020
Check out the haul of Sudafed in the drawer.— smag (@SmagSeu) May 5, 2020
Oh no! And doofus retweets his famous “Sudafed stash in the drawer” pic!— Louise (@clwtweet) May 5, 2020
trump loves Hispanics *so much* that he's doing everything in his power to keep them from entering the U.S. and he uses ICE to have them deported to Mexico.— Nicholas Petersen (@5280_Lifestyle) May 5, 2020
You remind us daily that you are a certain kind of stupid.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 5, 2020
Just following in Obama’s footsteps. Seriously, Trump is looking out for the American worker of all races and heritage including Hispanics by making sure they have good paying job.— Christopher ✝️🇺🇸 (@chriscejnar) May 5, 2020
Lol he retweeted the pic were you can see is drug stash in the background. Zoom in on the open drawer, he was robo-trippin.— Nomad (@nomad_foy) May 6, 2020
Happy #CincoDeMayo Mr. President!— RD (@real_defender) May 5, 2020
And Mexicans love you, so this must really be a special day.— Lira (@LoudmouthLira) May 5, 2020
Donald Trump is a great President#CincoDeMayo pic.twitter.com/wiJ4r4pDYW— GermanyTRUMP🇺🇲🇩🇪 (@GermanyTrump) May 5, 2020
That looks very tasty and festive, great pic from 2016!— Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) May 5, 2020
LEGENDARY!— Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) May 5, 2020
Yes we are reminded of your racism on a near daily basis.— Hector for Congress NJ08 (@Oseguera2020) May 5, 2020