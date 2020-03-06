Donald Trump in Nashville: What Time the President Arrives

President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Middle Tennessee on Friday, March 6, just days after a series of tornadoes devastated the area and left a total of 25 people dead. According to local outlet News Channel 5, the president will touch down at Berry Field at Nashville International Airport at around 10 a.m. CT and will survey some of the hardest-hit areas.

Exact details of his trip, including which neighborhoods he will visit, remain unclear. News 4 reports that the president will be joined by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and other top officials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just hours after the tornadoes had swept through Nashville and the surrounding communities early Tuesday morning, Trump had announced in a press conference that he would be visiting the state, also sending those impacted by the storms a message of support.

“Before I begin, I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible and very vicious tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more,” he said, the death toll at the time having been below 20. “We’re working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Gov. Bill Lee to make sure that everything is done properly.”

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,” he continued. “It’s a vicious thing, those tornadoes. I’ve seen many of them during a three-year period and I’ve gotten to see the results, and they are vicious. If you are in their path, bad things happen, really bad things happen.”

“We’ll be going, as I said, to Tennessee on Friday,” he reiterated. “We send our love and the prayers of the nation to every family that was affected. We will get there, and we will recover, and we will rebuild, and we will help them. Condolences. Tough, tough situation.”

On Thursday, the president approved a disaster declaration, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House confirmed.

In total, eight tornadoes, including two in southern Kentucky, struck the area Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Touching down in West Nashville near John C. Tune airport, one tornado, registered as an EF-3, traveled on the ground for 50.25 miles, cutting through the popular East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods before ending east of Wilson county and resulted in six deaths.

A second and more deadly tornado, determined to be an EF-4 with 175 mph winds, was confirmed in Putnam County, where 18 of the 25 deaths occurred, five of them children under the age of 13.