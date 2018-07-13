Donald Trump and Melania Meet Queen Elizabeth as Protests Spread in London

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have officially met with Queen Elizabeth, amidst a wave of protests spreading throughout London.

The meeting took place on Friday at Windsor castle, which was recently the setting for the wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, according to PEOPLE.

As the U.S. President and First Lady greeted the Queen, the British Guard of Honor played the United States National Anthem.

President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II are having tea at Windsor Castle today in their first official meeting https://t.co/5KnxxP0tWx pic.twitter.com/HYQQF5CWjK — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, however, protests of the President’s visit have been raging, with people taking to the streets to voice their disapproval.

“We are pro-America, anti-Donald Trump,” a protester told CBS News reporter @haleyjoelleott, who is on the ground in London where thousands of people converged to demonstrate against President Trump during his visit to the U.K. https://t.co/lZzqm9QxnF pic.twitter.com/Xp9MQNy8FD — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

Many on social media have been commenting on the protests, with some applauding the participants, and others chiding them.

“There were 250,000 people in London protesting,” one person angrily tweeted. “You don’t know what for? We are telling OUR government that he can f— off and we want nothing to do with the pig.”

SOON: President Trump to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle https://t.co/AxjXEsgFh0 pic.twitter.com/NVFR6O7mgc — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

“As an American I am Pro America/Pro Trump. I don’t care what Britain thinks of my President,” someone else said.

“Tens of thousands of protesters assemble in London to demonstrate against Trump as he meets with Queen Elizabeth II,” another person noted. “The turnout is anticipated to be the largest since 2003, when Londoners protested the Iraq War!!

“President Donald Trump kept Queen Elizabeth II waiting outside Windsor Castle for nearly 10 minutes, but was greeted with a playing of the U.S. national anthem when he finally arrived.” What an ignoramus & why people in other countries refer to US tourists as “ugly Americans”. — Terry Corcoran (@terrynumber1) July 13, 2018

Interestingly, at the same time that President Trump was beginning his meeting with the Queen, it was announced that a dozen Russian intelligence officials have been charged with hacking the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, as well as the Democratic National Committee.

The announcement was made during a Justice Department press conference, with Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein divulging the details.

“Free and fair elections are hard-fought and contentious, and there will always be adversaries who work to exacerbate domestic differences and try to confuse, divide and conquer us,” Rosenstein went on to say, according to the NY Times. “So long as we are united in our commitment to the shared values enshrined in the Constitution, they will not succeed.”

At this time, Trump does not appear to have commented on the hacking indictment news.