Donald Trump Launches 'Office of the Former President'

Donald Trump has taken one of his first steps post-presidency after departing the White House last week following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. On Monday, Trump set up the “Office of the Former President” down in Florida in Palm Beach County where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located. The office will serve as the catalyst for setting up and promoting his upcoming public appearances and constructing his statements. A press release was put out to announce the creation of the office.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.” The statement concluded with a note saying Trump will “always and forever be a champion for the American People.” In charge of this office will be former White House aides of Trump. This has been the first notable statement to come from Trump and his team since he left office last week. The 45th President of the United States headed down to his Florida property in the early hours of Jan. 20 and has remained fairly silent since making the move.

All of this comes as Democrats of the House of Representatives moved their impeachment case against Trump to the Senate on Monday to kick off the trial. The impeachment charge lists “incitement of insurrection” following the Capitol riots earlier in the month. Trump is the first former president to face an impeachment trial. The Senate trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Late Monday night, Biden told CNN that the impeachment trial “has to happen” noting that while it’s never ideal to have to go through something of this nature, “a worse effect” could happen if no action was taken. While pushing for the trial, Biden did admit he doesn’t expect the 17 required Republican Senators to convict Trump, believing a different outcome may have happened had Trump still been president with at least six months of office left. Since taking office, Biden had taken numerous steps overruling various restrictions and rules set forth by Trump. Among those were international travel restrictions that Trump had lifted during his final week of office. Biden also reversed Trump’s transgender military ban on Monday, signing an executive order to override a rule Trump had go into effect in April 2019.