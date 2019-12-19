Donald Trump Jr. Promotes Trump-Themed Wrapping Paper Amid Father’s Impeachment

Just hours before the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., took to social media to promote Trump-themed wrapping paper. Trump Jr., 41, shared several photos to Instagram Wednesday evening revealing a Christmas tree covered in small, red hat-shaped ornaments that read “Keep America Great.” Also pictured were several gifts wrapped in paper covered with Trump’s face.

“So everyone loved the post that I put up the other day with the Trump wrapping paper and Trump ornaments,” Trump Jr. captioned the post, pointing his followers to the campaign store at Trump’s website if they wanted to purchase the ornaments. “There still some time to have some fun with your favorite leftist of Maga supporter,” he wrote.

The post came shortly before the House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment, formally indicting the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal.

In another social media post Wednesday, Trump Jr. wrote that “the impeachment is a total partisan sham and everyone knows it.” His father said that he isn’t “worried” about the impeachment, despite the fact he will have to stand trial before the Senate in January. At a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Wednesday night, which took place during the vote in Washington, D.C., Trump said he didn’t feel as if he were being impeached.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time,” he said at the rally, according to USA Today and The New York Times. “I’m not worried.”

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump told the crowd. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump wrote that he believed the impeachment vote meant more for Republican voters than it did for his political career, calling it “an assault on America” and “an assault on the Republican Party.” Thursday morning, he praised the House Republicans for the “100% Republican Vote.”

He also shared a graphic of a menacingly-lit black and white photo of himself sitting in a chair and pointing at the camera. Text in all capital letters above and below the photo read, “In reality they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

