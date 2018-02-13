Donald Trump Jr. ‘Thankful’ Family Unharmed in Powder Scare Hoax

Donald Trump Jr. said he was “thankful” that the powdery substance sent to his wife Vanessa Trump turned out to be a harmless hoax.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” the President’s son wrote on Twitter. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Earlier Monday, Vanessa was rushed to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center after she opened a package that contained an unknown white powder. New York Fire Department firefighters responded to a call after 10 a.m. They decontaminated Vanessa and two others before she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities from the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit, a hazmat team, its Intelligence Bureau, the Secret Service, an FBI team and the Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

Trump also thanked them all.

A special thanks today to the great men & women of the @NYPDnews @FDNY @SecretService @NewYorkFBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force for their decisive action and incredible words of support to my wife and family. Their professionalism under pressure made a rough day manageable. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

Vanessa reportedly started coughing and felt nauseous after she opened the letter.

However, the substance was later discovered to be cornstarch, according to a New York Post report.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr., but sent to the Manhattan home of Vanessa’s mother, Bonnie Haydon. It was postmarked from Boston. The Secret Service and police are investigating the incident.

The 40-year-old Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest child of President Donald Trump. He has five children with Vanessa.

“How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five young children? This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences,” Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer, said in a statement to USA Today.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during her daily press briefing that President Trump spoke with his daughter-in-law, but could not provide further comment.

“I know the President spoke with her. Beyond that, at this point, it’s an ongoing and active investigation, so I can’t comment any further,” Sanders said. “But I can say that the President has spoken with her within the last hour.”