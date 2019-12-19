Donald Trump Jr. Sounds off After House Votes to Impeach His Father

Donald Trump Jr. is speaking out after his father, President Donald Trump‘s impeachment. The House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment related to the President leveraging military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favor. He was sanctioned for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Trump Jr. took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of various Democratic leaders discussing impeachment, along with a lengthy caption calling impeachment the political party’s only “viable candidate.”

“Their best candidate is impeachment… it’s their only viable candidate!” He wrote in the caption of the post.

“The Democrats know they can’t win on facts, they can’t win on the economy, they can’t win on results, and they have no one who can actually beat Donald Trump,” he added. “This is why they’ve been pushing this crap for three years. As always they’ve over played(sic) their hands and the American people see it for the disgrace that it is. The impeachment is a total partisan sham and everyone knows it.”

Article I, Abuse of Power, passed with 230 in favor and 197 opposed. The vote was largely along party lines. Two democrats voted against impeachment, wit one, Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, voting “Present.” Article II, which accused the President of Obstruction of Congress passed 229-198.

The next move in the process is for the matter to go to the senate for a trial, where it would take 67 votes to remove Trump from office. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, and Democrats 45.

The timing for the Senate trial is uncertain as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggested, as reported by The New York Times, she might wait to send the articles to the Senate, holding them out to assure a fair hearing.

As the vote passed in Washington D.C., Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan where he said he did not “feel impeached,” before going on a lengthy rant about the Democrats.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump told the crowd, the outlet reported. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

Grounds for impeachment are detailed in Article II, Section 4 of The Constitution. “The President…shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” However, what constitutes “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” is not detailed, as that decision was left specifically for Congress to decide.