Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates 4th of July With Kimberly Guilfoyle at White House

Donald Trump Jr. attended the annual White House 4th of July party with his new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle on Wednesday. The oldest son of the current president posted photos from the outing on social media.

“A very Happy 4th of July to everyone!” Trump wrote. “It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports of Trump dating the Fox News personality first began to spread in May, roughly two months after his wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce.

A source close to the couple confirmed the relationship in mid-June.

“They’re really into each other, it’s obvious from the way they are together, and they haven’t tried to hide it,” the source said. “But they haven’t felt compelled to make any kind of pronouncement that they’re romantically involved.”

Trump and his wife of 12 years announced their split on March 16 with a joint statement.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Even with their split, the two have still been seen together while parenting their five children.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world,” Trump wrote as a Mother’s Day message to his estranged wife in May. “Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me.”

Elsewhere in the Trump family, President Donald Trump released a message on Wednesday wishing American citizens a happy July 4th.

“My fellow Americans, Melania (Trump) and I are truly honored to wish every American a happy Independence Day,” he stated.

“Today as we celebrate the fourth of July with friends and family, let us never forget that our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes. And these were great American heroes,” he continued

Six days prior to the holiday the President responded to the mass shooting that took place in Annapolis, Maryland at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette where five newspaper employees were shot and killed.

“Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he tweeted on June 28. “Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”