Donald Trump Exclaiming It 'Might Be the Last Time' Americans See Him Lights up Social Media

President Donald Trump lit up social media with thousands taking to Twitter after exclaiming at a recent speech that it "might be the last time" Americans see him. While speaking to a crowd at the Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio on Thursday, Trump said he had a "lot of enemies out there" and that "this may be the last time you'll see me for a while."

Trump went on to share how he has a lot of "very, very rich enemies," who are "not happy" with his current plans. "But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other president is going to do what I do," he said. "No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they're very unhappy."

