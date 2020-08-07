Donald Trump Exclaiming It 'Might Be the Last Time' Americans See Him Lights up Social Media
President Donald Trump lit up social media with thousands taking to Twitter after exclaiming at a recent speech that it "might be the last time" Americans see him. While speaking to a crowd at the Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio on Thursday, Trump said he had a "lot of enemies out there" and that "this may be the last time you'll see me for a while."
"So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for awhile.” pic.twitter.com/5g9LCg7nXw— Ben Franklin 🇺🇸 (@BenFranklinPENN) August 7, 2020
Trump went on to share how he has a lot of "very, very rich enemies," who are "not happy" with his current plans. "But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other president is going to do what I do," he said. "No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they're very unhappy."
Trump playing the victim card because his Fraudulent actions are going to catcheup with him. Probably going to fake his death and go into hiding, setting up a conspiracy.— Alison (@jennifer_b_art) August 7, 2020
Unfortunately, its the same strawman type 'cry wolf' ideation he's used forever. mexican rapists, MS-13, communists, antifa, deep state operatives, a constant bogeyman. it changes every week. or even hour to hour.
He's always stoking fear and saying that there is a 'Them'— Ph0ebez #HadEnough ✊ (@PhoebeCandycage) August 7, 2020
almost sounds like he's making a snarky joke, kinda flat, but snarky— SKPRO (@NoVoracity) August 6, 2020
He’s going to a bunker in an undisclosed location. That’s how serious the threat is.— Mr Sparkle 🇮🇱 (@MisterSparkle3) August 7, 2020
I hope to never see him again, ever.— Angelo Giovino (@Angelo_Giovino) August 7, 2020
May be the last time for a while?!?
Would like that in writing ✍🏼 🥳🥳🥳@realDonaldTrump— kathryn f (@verdiKat) August 7, 2020
does it say bad things about me that i was distracted from what he was saying by the fact that it looks like he has actual bronze paint o n his face? pic.twitter.com/3IHeVKnSX4— Myrrah Duinalda (@myrrahduinalda) August 7, 2020
What the hell is that supposed to mean?!— John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) August 7, 2020
Okay - a question.
Why does he wear so much make up?— Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) August 7, 2020
Compare & contrast: #JohnLewis’s #GoodTrouble to @realDonaldTrump’s #BadTrouble!!!— Carl David Gandel #Fx (@CarlGandel) August 7, 2020
He keeps saying he will do “things” but he does nothing. 160,000 dead of Covid, no new healthcare plan, just blathering and empty, vague threats.— Veronica Po (@verocharru) August 7, 2020
I hate to even mention it but if he’s “contracted” the virus we wouldn’t see him for a while. And it would explain the sweating if he had a fever.— 4EC-wQhero (@4Wqhero) August 7, 2020
I think he’s referring at not having the ability to come back to OH like he would in normal circumstances bc of the China virus and not being able to do rallies— Erika Garcia 🇺🇸 (@kinni00) August 7, 2020
Why is he giving a speech at a washing machine plant? 😳— candi (@Candi2012Cindii) August 7, 2020
Pity he can't get a personality transplant at the same time.— msmith (@msmith18504223) August 7, 2020
Perhaps he has tested positive for covid (for real this time).
he sounds a little different and looks a strange colour (lol)— "world beating" Red Beard 💚🇬🇧🇪🇺🇵🇸 (@CommonS67050644) August 7, 2020