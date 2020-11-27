Donald Trump Erupts on Twitter After 'Diaper Don' Trends After Fiery Thanksgiving Presser
Donald Trump erupted on Twitter over the term "Diaper Don" beginning to trend, which followed his fiery Thanksgiving press conference. On Thursday, Trump spoke with reporters, stating that he would "certainly" vacate the White House, if president-elect Joe Biden is name the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election at the Electoral College vote in December. However, he added that he thinks this would be a "mistake," and that it is "going to be very hard" for him "to concede."
Shortly after, "Diaper Don" began to trend, and Trump responded by lashing out at Section 230. He stated that this must be "terminated" in order to protect "National Security." Notably, Section 230 is legislation that was made law as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This specific portion of the law "generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content."
Essentially, in this very specific scenario, Section 230 would protect Twitter from lawsuits over hashtags such as "Diaper Don" on the basis that the sites publishers are not responsible for its users creating and circulating the content. Many Twitter users have thoughts about Trump's new rant, and most seem to feel like his timing is inappropriate, considering the holiday. Others simply seem to think the "Diaper Don" hashtag is quite humorous. Scroll down to read what everyone is saying.
He’s so upset about #DiaperDon trending number 1, he wants to terminate Section 230 (attached if you, like me, had no clue what that was).
Don’t make it worse by retweeting #DiaperDon... pic.twitter.com/6eX7ZuYYLK— Michelle, Suburban Mom (@Meidas_Michelle) November 27, 2020
prevnext
He’s so upset about #DiaperDon trending number 1, he wants to terminate Section 230 (attached if you, like me, had no clue what that was).
Don’t make it worse by retweeting #DiaperDon... pic.twitter.com/6eX7ZuYYLK— Michelle, Suburban Mom (@Meidas_Michelle) November 27, 2020
Lol... I guess #DiaperDon trending really has trump's diapers in a bunch! pic.twitter.com/08cC2sHd3I— John Bronson (@thejohnbronson) November 27, 2020
prevnext
#DiaperDon is trending at no.2 in Australia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PNJeCPRlhb— Roo 💙🤍 (@blinkersoffpls) November 27, 2020
National security? That's a stretch. Stretchy diaper.— Bruce Slater ✏🗳 (@BruceSlater13) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Tweeting #DiaperDon doesn’t harm our national security. #DiaperDon is THE danger to our national security.— KatyCourt (@nyckatyc) November 27, 2020
1) @realDonaldTrump gets angry at censorship of his lies on the internet— LittleStar (@LoveNmusic22) November 27, 2020
2) Trump gets mad at #DiaperDon
3) Trump wants to terminate Section 230
4) Trump doesn't realize that terminating section 230 would remove him from the internet... which =100% censored... pic.twitter.com/xlJiziIa2F
prevnext
I’m not new but I’m always wondering if Twitter cares about upper and lower case or if #DiaperDon #diaperdon #DiApErDoN #DIAPERDON #diaperDon are all the same 😉— C O (he/him) (@cso77) November 27, 2020
does #DiaperDon realize that abolishing Section 230 means that the Mercer's could be held responsible for what's being posted on Parler?— TheKosherCoonhound™ (@pottymouthpup) November 27, 2020
prevnext
I think so, yes, it was #DiaperDon— amywithlemon (@amywithlemon) November 27, 2020
It just figures that the most indecent president we've ever had wants to get rid of the Decency Act.— Pretty Gonzo (@PrettyGonzo) November 27, 2020
prevnext
I always find it interesting when name calling bullies like @realDonaldTrump don’t like the name people call them. What’s wrong with #DiaperDon— Chad (@WEBV5) November 27, 2020
Oh, please. He weaponized tweeter & now when it's used against him he complains. Does he even listen to himself?— April Green (@AprilGreen93) November 27, 2020
prev
That should tell you everything you need to know about where his loyalties lie and always will...— B (@bnedgarwv) November 27, 2020