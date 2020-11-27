Donald Trump Erupts on Twitter After 'Diaper Don' Trends After Fiery Thanksgiving Presser

Donald Trump erupted on Twitter over the term "Diaper Don" beginning to trend, which followed his fiery Thanksgiving press conference. On Thursday, Trump spoke with reporters, stating that he would "certainly" vacate the White House, if president-elect Joe Biden is name the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election at the Electoral College vote in December. However, he added that he thinks this would be a "mistake," and that it is "going to be very hard" for him "to concede."

Shortly after, "Diaper Don" began to trend, and Trump responded by lashing out at Section 230. He stated that this must be "terminated" in order to protect "National Security." Notably, Section 230 is legislation that was made law as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This specific portion of the law "generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content."

Essentially, in this very specific scenario, Section 230 would protect Twitter from lawsuits over hashtags such as "Diaper Don" on the basis that the sites publishers are not responsible for its users creating and circulating the content. Many Twitter users have thoughts about Trump's new rant, and most seem to feel like his timing is inappropriate, considering the holiday. Others simply seem to think the "Diaper Don" hashtag is quite humorous. Scroll down to read what everyone is saying.