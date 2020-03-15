Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Test Results Spark Strong Response From Social Media

President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo later Saturday night. The memo came just hours after Conley said the president did not need to be tested because he did not show symptoms of COVID-19, although Trump confirmed in a press conference Saturday morning he was tested. The response to the test result was strong, with supporters celebrating the news and critics questioning its legitimacy.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Conley wrote Saturday. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Conley continued. “I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

Although physicians have said it is possible to have contracted the coronavirus and not show symptoms, Conley said Friday night the president did not need to be tested. However, Trump did come into contact with individuals who tested positive for the virus at Mar-A-Lago when Brazilian officials. An aide to Brazilian President Jaid Bolsonaro tested positive and was pictured next to Trump. The aide started feeling symptoms three days after meeting Trump, reports The Hill.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in close proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” Conley wrote Friday night. “These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time. Additionally, given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

​

Trump’s doctor: “testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated”



I would like a second opinion https://t.co/pNPXBhFIMR — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 14, 2020

Trump’s decision to get tested came after his Rose Garden press conference, when he was asked if he would get tested.

“Most likely, yes. Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway,” Trump said, referring to the interaction with Brazilian officials.

The immediate skepticism from Trump critics about his negative coronavirus test is the latest reminder of how he has squandered the credibility he needs in a moment of national emergency — especially when it come to his health. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 15, 2020

​

I’m no fan of trump but cmon guys never wish this kind of stuff upon people — ramadaanibro (@ramadaanibro1) March 14, 2020

Trump is 73, making him among the most at-risk for contracting the coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at a higher risk, as are people with serious chronic medical conditions. That includes heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus. Now all the ‘journalists’ demanding that he be tested without showing symptoms can start bitching that he took the test from someone who needed it. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 14, 2020

​

Trump Dr. says his test result is negative.

Dear friends; if Trump was actually tested AND tested positive, is there one person on earth who thinks Trump would admit it? — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) March 14, 2020

If you are among the groups at a higher risk, the CDC suggests stocking up on supplies and taking precautions to increase space between yourself and others. After going out in public, you should wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. It is also suggested keeping away from crowds and avoiding non-essential air travel. You should stay home as much as possible during an outbreak, the CDC advises.

Hallelujah! President Trump’s coronavirus test has come back negative! Praise God! — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) March 14, 2020

​

In last 24 hours:

– Trump said he’d get tested but now doctor says he won’t

– President Bolsonaro said he tested negative but then said he will remain in isolation for 7 days while awaiting another test

– 2 others from trip test positive

I think it’s fair to ask what’s going on https://t.co/lsm8ceqrC8 — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) March 14, 2020

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency, giving states and territories access to $50 billion “in our shared fight against this disease.”

The President has been tested for #coronavirus and the test results came back negative.



Continue to pray for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, ⁦@FLOTUS⁩, the First Family and our leaders. https://t.co/oZmGxRuMP1 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) March 15, 2020

“In furtherance of the order, I’m urging every state to set up emergency operation centers effective immediately,” Trump continued. “You’re going to be hearing from some of the largest companies and greatest retailers and medical companies in the world. They’re standing right behind me and the side of me. I’m also asking every hospital in this country to activate its emergency preparedness plan so that they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere. “

​

The WH announced that Trump took the Coronavirus test, & that he’s negative for the virus.



1) Since everything coming out of the WH is a lie, I don’t believe he took the test.



2) In the event that he tested positive, there is no chance we’d ever be told.https://t.co/nQv2vcSFlz — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) March 15, 2020

Elsewhere in his statement, Trump said the government is working to have 1.4 million tests available next week and 5 million within a month.

Anti-Trumpers – “THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE TESTED”



*Trump takes the test and it comes back negative*



Anti-Trumpers – “THEY’RE LYING. HE’S GOT THE VIRUS” pic.twitter.com/MWBlGertNi — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) March 14, 2020

“We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public health professionals,” Trump said.”The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”

​

There is a ZERO chance that anyone who is well informed believes this. Not to mention “Was your temperature normal, Mr. President? ” Trump: “Totally normal.. if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t admit it”.



Which throws away ANY credibility in the negative test statement. https://t.co/LdOmqdbe9v — Ale (@aliasvaughn) March 15, 2020

Trump also said Google has developed a website that would “determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

However, a Google source told Wired Trump’s comments were incorrect.

“We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing,” Google later tweeted. “Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”