Donald Trump Blasted for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name 'Like It's an Incantation'

Donald Trump is being blasted online for intentionally mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name, with at least one Twitter user saying his pronunciation sounded like "an incantation." Harris is the running mate of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump repeatedly said Harris' name during a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday. When saying her name, Trump stretched out the syllables, and referred to her as being "further left" than Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump is not the only person to mispronounce Harris' first name, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson did on his show, and then proceeded to grow angry at a guest who corrected him. After Carlson said Harris' name incorrectly multple times, Democratic political consultant Richard Goodstein, corrected him. This did not sit well with Carlson, who fired off, "So I'm disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally? So it begins. [...] Look, I unintentionally mispronounced her name but I love the idea that she's immune from criticism." Scroll down to see what people are saying on Twitter about Trump mispronouncing Harris' name.