Donald Trump Blasted for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name 'Like It's an Incantation'
Donald Trump is being blasted online for intentionally mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name, with at least one Twitter user saying his pronunciation sounded like "an incantation." Harris is the running mate of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump repeatedly said Harris' name during a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday. When saying her name, Trump stretched out the syllables, and referred to her as being "further left" than Senator Bernie Sanders.
Trump is not the only person to mispronounce Harris' first name, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson did on his show, and then proceeded to grow angry at a guest who corrected him. After Carlson said Harris' name incorrectly multple times, Democratic political consultant Richard Goodstein, corrected him. This did not sit well with Carlson, who fired off, "So I'm disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally? So it begins. [...] Look, I unintentionally mispronounced her name but I love the idea that she's immune from criticism." Scroll down to see what people are saying on Twitter about Trump mispronouncing Harris' name.
Repeatedly mispronouncing someone's name is a racist microagression intended to demonstrate power. This is all that and he's gleefully enjoying it.— Nathaniel Swift (@nathanielswift) September 8, 2020
Never thought we would have a spoiled 2nd grader as a president. He has a maturity level of an 8 year old child, maybe less. Unbelievable!— N8ENGINEERING (@EngineeringN8) September 8, 2020
It’s just so disrespectful. Properly pronouncing a person’s name is a simple human gesture. He could pronounce her name correctly if he wanted to. But he doesn’t and his followers love that about him.— svi (@HrvCan) September 8, 2020
It's to make it sound Indian, and hence "non-American" which really means nativist and non Anglo-Saxon sounding. And it works because these the majority of his fans saw her like that anyway 😑— Edward Swarthye 🕵 (@SchwartzSaxon) September 9, 2020
Oh, I’m sure he’s got a name picked out for her just not one that he can say out loud.
But one day he’ll forget himself and then we’ll know what it is. 😠— Nancy Schultz (@schunyr) September 9, 2020
He’s such a school yard bully. He can only make himself look good by putting others down. It’s sad and pathetic.— Coleen (@colcat20) September 8, 2020
Mocking her like the juvenile he is. Can you imagine any other past president doing such a thing. What an embarrassment he is.— Marie (@MTC_CO) September 9, 2020
This is what you do when you’ve got no platform, no ideas and no vision of your own to run on: you mock someone’s name like you’re in the 3rd grade.
Notice how #Trump tries to denigrate “Ka-mah-la” further by not using her proper title, Senator Harris. Typical #misogynist move.— AlisonWild (@AlisonWildlife) September 9, 2020
Further signs of his deterioration. No way he doesn't know how to pronounce her name. As a president he wouldnt make fun of her so it must be he's losing his marbles and cant recall how to say her name. Look how he slowly draws it out and says it 3 times. Heading downhill fast!— betty bop (@cvbnmcvbnmcv) September 9, 2020
An incantation? Let him say it in the mirror three times on November 3rd and he will find her outside the door serving him his eviction notice. pic.twitter.com/zn0SZHjeYX— QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) September 9, 2020
Because he's a 10 year old. It doesn't phase Kamala one bit.— Sharon Not Karen 😷🐾☮️ (@SGarner2603) September 9, 2020
Harris at the VP debate: pic.twitter.com/YUuDgIcuC9— Shaenon K. Garrity (@shaenongarrity) September 8, 2020
I ACCIDENTALLY caught a glimpse of a clip on another show. That's one of his go to bullying tactics. It's deliberate and meant to anger, but @KamalaHarris knows who she is and so do we. We also know who he is. Act accordingly. #VOTE— EiusIII (@OrcaUn) September 9, 2020