Donald Trump Appears to Flip off Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Following His Statement

President Trump: Kneeling during national anthem is “very disrespectful to our flag and to our country” https://t.co/1JP68WuPUM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 24, 2017

Following New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s comments on Sunday about the President of the United States’ “divisive” comments, video has emerged of Donald Trump appearing to give his close friend the middle finger.

A reporter asked Trump earlier this morning what he made of his friend, Kraft, releasing a statement and the President said he thinks Kraft’s ideas are “disrespectful” to the country, then wiped his brow with his middle finger.

Fans took to social media, noticing the middle finger wipe, wondering if it was a direct hit at Kraft, especially since Trump had mentioned him the same time as he seemingly stuck out his middle finger.

The Los Angeles Times reports New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement Sunday morning stating he was “deeply disappointed by the tone” of Trump’s comments. Kraft, who is a close friend of Trump’s and contributed $1 million to his campaign, reiterated NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s thoughts.

“I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities,” Kraft said. “Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger.”

About two dozen Patriots locked arms before their home game against Houston, among them was quarterback Tom Brady.