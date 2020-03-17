Doctor on CNN Wears Black Gloves During Coronavirus Interview, Reportedly ‘Ran out of Hand Sanitizer’

Infectious disease expert Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner wore black gloves during his Monday appearance on CNN to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Explaining his unusual attire for the interview, Macgregor-Skinner, who has made frequent appearances on the news program amid the outbreak, said that he “ran out of hand sanitizer” and is less likely to touch his face with gloves on.

Doctor of CNN wearing black gloves “because I ran out of hand sanitizer”🙄 pic.twitter.com/hMA7B7PgxN — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 16, 2020

The appearance drew plenty of comments from viewers, who flocked to social media, some suggesting that they, too, would begin wearing gloves to further protect themselves.

“Quite a sight, an infectious disease expert on CNN, is wearing black gloves, said he ran out of hand sanitizer and he knows he’s less likely to touch his face while wearing gloves,” reacted one viewer. “Time to fish out my winter gloves.”

“OMG, somebody get that man a bottle of hand sanitizer!” joked somebody else.

“Infectious Disease Expert, [Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner], being interviewed on CNN is wearing black glove,” tweeted another person. “What are those??”

“Dr. Gavin is doing his CNN interview with gloves on,” wrote a fourth person. “Let this sink in.”

“Dr. MacGregor-Skinner, infectious disease expert who was just on [CNN], was wearing gloves. He is not taking any chances,” added another viewer. “I’m even more worried now….”

In response to the outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared a pandemic last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has laid out a number of ways people can lower their chances of catching and spreading COVID-19.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” the CDC writes on its website. “If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.”

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands,” it adds in part.

Since the novel coronavirus made its way to the United States, hand sanitizer and other hygiene and cleaning products have been cleared from store shelves, with such products also being listed as out of stock on a number of websites.