Manager for Logan Paul Accused of Shane Dawson Smear Campaign

In a possible attempt to shift focus from the backlash YouTuber Logan Paul has faced, it is being alleged that his manager hired a team to smear fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson.

Late Wednesday night, Pop Blast uploaded a video to YouTube accusing Shane Dawson of pedophilia, using edited clips from a four-year-old recording from his podcast Shane and Friends. Now, it’s being alleged that the since-deleted video was all a rouse to divert attention from disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul.

“Breaking Claims that: @LoganPaul’s manager hired Pop Blast to make a video on Shane Dawson for being a PEDO?? What the h– is going on???” Twitter user Keem tweeted.

His tweet includes a screenshot from another video that Pop Blast had uploaded titled “receipts.” The video showed an alleged PayPal transaction from Paul’s manager, Jeffrey Oscar Levin. The video has since been deleted, but the Pop Blast Twitter account has retweeted several screenshots of the “receipt.”

Dawson himself shared a screenshot of an email claiming that the video was a set up.

Others are stating that it is all a hoax and that Pop Blast is using the stunt for financial gain.

YouTuber Logan Paul faced swift backlash after uploading a video showing he and his crew exploring the Aokigahara Forest, also known as the “suicide forest,” in Japan. During the recording, the dead body of a man hanging from a tree was shown. Paul quickly deleted the video following calls for him to delete his channel, which has more than 15 million subscribers.

Neither Paul nor his manager have commented on the Pop Blast video.

