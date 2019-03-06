Manager for Logan Paul Accused of Shane Dawson Smear Campaign

In a possible attempt to shift focus from the backlash YouTuber Logan Paul has faced, it is being alleged that his manager hired a team to smear fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson.

Late Wednesday night, Pop Blast uploaded a video to YouTube accusing Shane Dawson of pedophilia, using edited clips from a four-year-old recording from his podcast Shane and Friends. Now, it’s being alleged that the since-deleted video was all a rouse to divert attention from disgraced YouTuber Logan Paul.

“Breaking Claims that: @LoganPaul’s manager hired Pop Blast to make a video on Shane Dawson for being a PEDO?? What the h– is going on???” Twitter user Keem tweeted.

Breaking Claims that : @LoganPaul ‘s Manger hired Pop Blast to make a video on @shanedawson for being a PEDO ?? What the hell is going on???? pic.twitter.com/CnEfvdOAv9 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 11, 2018

His tweet includes a screenshot from another video that Pop Blast had uploaded titled “receipts.” The video showed an alleged PayPal transaction from Paul’s manager, Jeffrey Oscar Levin. The video has since been deleted, but the Pop Blast Twitter account has retweeted several screenshots of the “receipt.”

Dawson himself shared a screenshot of an email claiming that the video was a set up.

OF COURSE. so now the channel that made that awful video is claiming that someone in hollywood “made them make a slander video about shane dawson” to get revenge on me for talking about pedophiles in hollywood. i can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/CsfwatiCF8 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

Others are stating that it is all a hoax and that Pop Blast is using the stunt for financial gain.

I STRONGLY BELIEVE POP BLAST TOOK INSPIRATION FROM JOHN KUCKIAN TO COME FORWARD WITH FAKE ACCUSATIONS FOR VIEWS OR FINANCIAL GAIN. MORE PEOPLE NEED TO BE DISCUSSING THIS #shanedawson #PopBlast #johnkuckian #petermonn — Shani Compton (@strangeandglam) January 11, 2018

YouTuber Logan Paul faced swift backlash after uploading a video showing he and his crew exploring the Aokigahara Forest, also known as the “suicide forest,” in Japan. During the recording, the dead body of a man hanging from a tree was shown. Paul quickly deleted the video following calls for him to delete his channel, which has more than 15 million subscribers.

Neither Paul nor his manager have commented on the Pop Blast video.