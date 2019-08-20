Democratic Senator Martin Sandoval Getting Massive Backlash After Supporters Stage a Mock Assassination of Donald Trump

Illinois Senator Martin Sandoval is under fire for a violent stunt organized by his followers. At a fundraising event for the Democratic senator, followers staged a simulated assassination of President Donald Trump. Sandoval has apologized for the stunt.

Senator Sandoval was hosting a golf event to raise money for his campaign in Winfield, Illinois over the weekend. Supporters paid at least $250 to attend, and not all were happy with what they aw. A group of supporters that had apparently organized online acted out the assassination of President Trump, complete with props and costumes.

According to a report by local CBS News affiliate WCIA, one man wore a rubber mask in the president’s likeness, along with a Mexican suit underneath. Another man pointed a toy machine gun at the mask, while the actor playing the president gripped his chest and leaned back as if shot.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Photos of the performance began circulating on social media, where many Republicans and Democrats alike were horrified. Sandoval was one of the first, issuing a statement to reporters.

“The incident that took place is unacceptable,” he said. “I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke out quickly as well, saying that this was counter-productive to unifying the U.S.

“As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” Pritzker said. “I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.”

Maura Possley, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Illinois, gave her two cents on the issue as well, saying that the stunts were particularly ill-timed given the recent mass shootings and other acts of violence around the country.

“The tragedies in El Paso and Gilroy have demonstrated how hate-filled political rhetoric can fuel violence,” she said. “These images are unacceptable and dangerous. The place to make our voices heard against Trump is at the ballot box.”

If possible, Republicans came down even harder on Sandoval. Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider wanted the actors in the stunt found and punished, implying that they were in Sandoval’s employ.

“The apology from Sen. Sandoval for the detestable pictures from his event depicting an assassination of President Trump is too little, too late,” he said. “Dangerous imagery like this will be condemned and seen as inappropriate by people of sound mind; however, a mentally unstable individual who wants to harm President Trump might find them as an inspiration. It’s inexcusable for an elected official to allow the promotion of violence in any way. If the individual pictured is a staffer or volunteer, they should be terminated immediately.”

Still, officials and public figures around the country are still discussing the staged event, and what responsibility Democrats have to speak out against it. So far, the president himself has not issued a statement.