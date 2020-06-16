Trending

Twitter Flips out Over Reported DDoS Attack on the US

The United States may be under a large-scale DDOS attack, according data being spread online. The […]

By

The United States may be under a large-scale DDOS attack, according data being spread online. The term stands for distributed denial-of-service, and the attacks are designed to overrun an online network and cause it to essentially become unable to run.

Among the outlets that have shared the news, Netscout, believes there have been at least 200 attacks so far in the states. Additionally, an account claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous, a covert Internet group, shared the Digital Attack Map that supports the claims by Netscout but also adds Brazil as another country under siege. As of this writing, no further details are known as to who or what is behind the alleged cyber attacks. Places that may be most prone to such ambitions include all of the major social media platforms from Facebook to Instagram and Twitter, along with places like Verizon and T-Mobile. Anonymous provided its two cents in predicting that China is behind it, citing the scene going on between North and South Korea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With social media and other sites susceptible, many users have reacted to the supposed DDOS attack, especially after places like Instagram and T-Mobile reported outages on Monday. Here is a look at what is being said across social media in the wake of the latest threat.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts