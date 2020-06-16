Twitter Flips out Over Reported DDoS Attack on the US

The United States may be under a large-scale DDOS attack, according data being spread online. The term stands for distributed denial-of-service, and the attacks are designed to overrun an online network and cause it to essentially become unable to run.

Among the outlets that have shared the news, Netscout, believes there have been at least 200 attacks so far in the states. Additionally, an account claiming to be affiliated with Anonymous, a covert Internet group, shared the Digital Attack Map that supports the claims by Netscout but also adds Brazil as another country under siege. As of this writing, no further details are known as to who or what is behind the alleged cyber attacks. Places that may be most prone to such ambitions include all of the major social media platforms from Facebook to Instagram and Twitter, along with places like Verizon and T-Mobile. Anonymous provided its two cents in predicting that China is behind it, citing the scene going on between North and South Korea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With social media and other sites susceptible, many users have reacted to the supposed DDOS attack, especially after places like Instagram and T-Mobile reported outages on Monday. Here is a look at what is being said across social media in the wake of the latest threat.

​

Why are CNN and Fox News not reporting about the massive #DDoS attack going on right now?! Tf is going on?? — Nor Known To Life (@Quotemeorelse) June 15, 2020

​

America is under a major DDos attack rn and it’s lowkey entertaining — Lolly (@itslifeaslolly) June 15, 2020

​

I got a feeling that today’s DDoS attack was only a dry run, and that whoever orchestrated it was just probing how much traffic the mobile networks. We’re going to see a lot of brazen cyberattacks of uncertain origin in the next few months, mark my words 🤐 — 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖇𝖆𝖑 𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖗 🌿 𝖍𝖔𝖕𝖊 𝖉𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖗 (@ElliePharmakeia) June 15, 2020

​

All I’m saying is this ddos attack is warranted — Andy (@ElfWasTaken) June 15, 2020

​

#CyberAttack , riots , pandemic , whats next!! — Troy Dixon – Owner | Tech Recruiter | Investor (@isale247com) June 15, 2020

​