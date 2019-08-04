Dayton, Ohio Shooter Connor Betts Killed Sister During Rampage

Police have confirmed that one of the nine people killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning was none other than the shooter’s sister. Authorities said 24-year-old Connor Betts’ sister was the youngest of those fatally wounded, WKRN reported.

Betts was killed by police less than one minute after his rampage began, according to the outlet. He killed nine people with a .233-caliber rifle, which he allegedly shot into the streets of an area known for its nightlife. His sister, Megan, was among those he killed, WKRN reported. The other deceased victims ranged in age from 25 to 57.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the nine people killed, 27 others were injured, CBS News reported. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told reporters that the quick response from police prevented the gunman from entering a nearby bar, where he could have hurt or killed even more people.

“While this is a sad day for the city, I am amazed by the quick response of the people that saved literally hundreds of lives,” Whaley told reporters.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Whaley said during the press conference, “Speculating at this point would be premature.” He vowed to share more information once he had it.

Betts, a Bellbrook, Ohio native, has been confirmed as the suspected shooter, Newsweek reported. Authorities were said to be searching his home Sunday morning in the hopes of gathering more information about the shooting. Reporters with WRGT revealed that investigators reportedly uncovered several pieces of evidence from the scene.

Matt Carper, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department declined to comment on whether the Betts family was cooperating with local law enforcement during a noon press conference on Sunday. Carper also didn’t comment on a possible or confirmed motive, but said it appeared the victims were shot at random.

“Due to the short timeline of the violence it’s hard to imagine there was much discrimination in the shooting,” he said.

Carper declined to address speculation the shooter was photographed in clothing with satanic symbols.

“Today is the 250th mass shooting in America. It’s sad that it was in the city of Dayton,” he said.

The shooting occurred a little more than 12 hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. That shooting claimed the lives of 20 people and left 26 more injured after a gunman entered a Walmart store, according to NPR. The suspected shooter, a 21-year-old male, was captured and taken into police custody. The outlet reported that he travelled more than 600 miles from his Allen, Texas home to El Paso to carry out the massacre.

El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen said the suspect surrendered to police “upon being seen” outside the store in which the shooting occurred. The department has teamed up with state troopers and the FBI to determine whether the massacre was a hate crime.