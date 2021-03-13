Daylight Saving Time Change 2021: What to Know

✖

Sunday will mark that dreaded start to daylight saving time. March 14 at 2 a.m. is when clocks will "spring" forward an hour to push sunrise and sunset later into the day. The reason has to do with energy conservation and productivity if you believe the official definition.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

The time change became a standard in 1960 and soon became a thorn in the side of anybody who goes to sleep on Saturday and wakes up without an hour somewhere in the middle. It's considered a disruption by most of the nation at this point, mucking with sleep cycles and making life a little frustrating for a short period.

2021 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will likely exacerbate this issue for many, making the adjustment a little more frustrating to deal with during a time when keeping track of the day is hard enough. According to Vox, most of the reasons we use DST each year aren't what they've been built up to be. Most of the supposed benefits aren't there or are providing minimal benefit. Energy saved by keeping lights off is countered by that used to heat and cool homes.

What States Ignore Daylight Saving Time?

This is why states like Arizona and Hawaii decided to forego the time change, either ignoring it or deciding not to observe it. Arizona ignores the time change apart from the Najavo Nation in the state. The state's reasons involve the blistering hot summers they face and the earlier sunsets to give people a chance outside. Hawaii remains off DST for a similar reason but more connected to the time change not affecting daylight differences in winter and summer.

What States Want Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?

Other states have attempted to keep daylight saving time year-round, springing forward and never springing back. California is one state that has passed legislation related to DST, giving the state legislature power to do so when they finally decided to change. They haven't yet.

Florida also approved an act to permanently keep the state in daylight saving time, with Massachusetts exploring a similar option. This would put Florida an hour ahead of its east coast neighbors during the winter, though some in the Senate are hoping to see the entire country follow suit.

Arkansas, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, Nevada and Alabama are other states that have approved legislation for year-long DST. Still, they haven't pushed the issue yet. Maryland is also showing interest, but the federal government is the final ruling on the matter.

We've answered a slew of questions about daylight saving time below, so roll through and see what you can expect for 2021 and beyond. You might even be able to surprise your friends and family with your knowledge.

Why does daylight saving time exist?

To make better use of daylight hours and to ease the strain on electricity use. While the practice became common in the wake of World War I and a U.S. standard in the '60s, today, many dispute the benefit.

When does daylight saving time go into effect?

March 14, 2021, at 2 a.m. local time.

What does it mean when we say spring forward?

When it comes to remembering how the daylight saving change works, many choose to stick with "spring forward, fall back" to represent how DST goes into effect in the Spring and ends in the Fall.

Is daylight saving time unhealthy?

Given its effect on sleep cycles, it is somewhat unhealthy and a nuisance to deal with annually. Vox compares it to giving the entire nation "jet lag." While it is a small change, it can make people sluggish mentally, keep us out of sync with our biological clocks. While it doesn't seem like a major issue, it could hinder our abilities to drive, operate in a workplace or add stress to our bodies in ways they wouldn't otherwise.

Who started daylight saving time?

Despite some thinking Benjamin Franklin created daylight saving time, he merely suggested people in Paris adjust their time to save candles and oils. The concept's actual creator is George Hudson, an entomologist out of New Zealand who created the modern standard. He initially proposed a two-hour shift, one hour was eventually settled on and expanded in later years during World War I.

Is it daylight saving time or daylight savings time?

It is daylight SAVING time, not daylight savings time, in an official capacity. But much like soda and pop, it depends where you are in the country or world when it comes to the name you might hear. Daylight savings time is the common way of hearing the time change spoken about, though it is incorrect and many people will tell you that.

When will daylight saving time end this year?

Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. local time. We will set our clocks back an hour and gain the hour of sleep lost in the spring.