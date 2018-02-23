David Hogg’s Mother Says Florida Students Too Busy to Grieve

The mother of Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg is opening up about her son’s busy schedule, explaining that he and other students have not properly had time to grieve since the Feb. 14 tragedy, as they have been focused on spreading their mission.

Hogg’s mother, Rebecca, told TMZ that the students “have not stopped since this began.”

She added that she has encouraged her son to take time for himself amid his busy schedule.

“These kids have not had time to stop and rest, and I do absolutely worry about when it happens and the crash comes,” Rebecca said.

While she admitted she was worried that the students are suppressing their grieving, she and other parents are supportive of their children and are proud to see them “take flight.”

Since the shooting, Hogg and his fellow students have been working tirelessly to spread the word about gun control, standing up for their beliefs in the wake of a tragedy that claimed the lives of their friends and teachers.

Hogg recently became the target of a conspiracy theory alleging that he was “coached” to spew an “anti-Trump” narrative by his father, a former FBI agent. The theory also alleges that Hogg is a crisis actor.

Hogg told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the theory is completely false.

“I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick,” he said. “It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t.”

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles, the 17-year-old said that he doesn’t “have time” to care about the theory.

“I have to keep going,” he said. “I witnessed this event. I am not fed any lines.”

