Daughter of Slain Deputy Comforts Tearful Mother: ‘It’s OK Momma’

While making a moving speech about her fallen husband, a police widow was comforted by her young daughter who leaned in to her and whispered, “It’s OK momma.”

The heartfelt scene took place at Mission Hills Church Monday evening in Littleton, Colorado as Gracie Parrish, the wife of officer Zackari Parrish, spoke about her husband who was killed in a shoot out with a man on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gracie stood at the microphone and said, “I am overwhelmed with by the love and support of the community and of the nation. Never in my world would I have imagined this.”

At some point during her speech, Gracie’s young daughter leaned over to her tearful mother and said, “It’s OK momma, it’s OK.” Gracie continued her speech, “I will raise my girls to love you.”

On New Year’s Eve, Zackari Parrish and other officers responded to a volatile situation involving a man named Matthew Riehl.

Riehl live-streamed his confrontation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies and, according to The Daily Mail, yelled, “Get the f— outta here! Get out! Leave me alone! Why are you here? You don’t have a warrant,” before opening fire on the officers.

Zachari Parrish was the only officer killed, but three other Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies (28-year-old Mike Doyle, 30-year-old Taylor Davis, and 32-year-old Jeffrey Pelle), as well as 41-year-old Castle Rock Police Officer Tom O’Donnell, were injured.