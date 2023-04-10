Dalai Lama Apologizes for Asking Boy to Suck His Tongue

The Dalai Lama has issued a public apology for a viral video circulating online where he asks a young boy to suck his tongue – apparently as a joke. The Tibetan spiritual leader wrote that he only meant to tease the boy "in an innocent and playful way," as he does with people around the world in face-to-face meetings. The clip has been interpreted as sexual harassment by many people, particularly in the English-speaking world.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," the statement reads. "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a video showing him asking a child to "suck" his tongue sparked outrage online. 😳

pic.twitter.com/FUmWkxpaFr — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 10, 2023

The video in question shows a young boy approaching the 87-year-old Dalai Lama to pay his respects. The monk plants a kiss on the boy's lips, then with a smile sticks his tongue out and says: "can you suck my tongue?" According to a report by CBS News, the video was taken at an event on Feb. 28 in a suburb of Dharamshala, India.

The video began to circulate more widely on Wednesday and commenters were quick to add harsh language to their rhetoric, starting with phrases like "disgusting" and "absolutely sick" before outright accusing the Dalai Lama of sexual assault and pedophilia. However, the Dalai Lama remains a sacred figure to Tibetan Buddhists around the world, and he had many defenders who said that this commentary was offensive and intentionally misleading.

It's worth noting that the Dalai Lama has been embroiled in political upheaval for most of his life as well, and any criticism or defense of him often gets pulled into the gravity of that political situation. The 14th Dalai Lama was forced to assume political leadership of Tibet earlier than was typical at the age of 15, and claims to this day that he was manipulated and sabotaged by emissaries from China. He eventually fled his native Tibet and sought asylum in northern India where he resides and teaches today along with other Buddhist leaders. Throughout his life he has been the victim of hacking attempts by Chinese authorities, who still openly refer to him as a threat.

The outrage at this newly-surfaced video clip continues on social media, but the Dalai Lama himself has made no further comments.