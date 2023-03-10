Dairy Queen Brings Back Free Ice Cream Cone Day

Dairy Queen is offering a special ice cream treat to customers for spring. On Monday, March 20, Dairy Queen non-mall locations will give customers a chance to welcome the season with Free Cone Day. Participating Dairy Queen locations will give away a small vanilla soft-serve cone as long as supplies last. Free cones are limited to one per visitor, and delivery and mobile orders are not permitted. Following a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, Dairy Queen will celebrate Free Cone Day for the second time this year. Regarding new menu items, last month, the ice cream chain began serving its churro-dipped cones at all its locations starting on Feb. 27. Following limited trials over the previous few years, the new ice cream item is now available nationwide. The new cone includes vanilla soft serve dipped in a churro-flavored coating and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, just like its fried counterpart.﻿

There was no confirmation from Dairy Queen on how long the churro-dipped cones would be available, but fans can stop by the chain to try one of the four sizes available: kids, small, medium, and large. Not only does DQ offer a fresh new churro cone to their menu, but also a mint brownie blizzard as their "Blizzard of the Month." Just in time for the upcoming holiday, the green treat is topped with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks, vanilla ice cream, and a minty crème de menthe. The chain has also introduced a new shake called "Under the Rainbow Shake," a blend of vanilla soft serve, strawberry flavor, rainbow sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with more sprinkles for an extra sweet treat.

ENDLESS TREAT SZN 3/20! Grab your free small cone in 10 days! pic.twitter.com/6Eqc6vEbUg — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 10, 2023

In addition, Dairy Queen introduced the triple truffle Blizzard treat and the triple truffle Blizzard cupid cake last month as part of its regular lineup. Both treat and cake are inspired by those familiar flavors found inside Valentine's Day boxes of chocolate. Featuring a variety of flavors that include peanut butter, fudge, caramel, and chocolate, the triple truffle Blizzard consists of a mixture of chocolate truffles that are blended with soft serve and the company's chocolate topping to create a deliciously decadent dessert. Additionally, Dairy Queen launched an ice cream cake to help spread a little love during Valentine's Day, the triple truffle Blizzard cupid cake, a heart-shaped cake. With a base of Dairy Queen's soft serve, this frozen treat is layered with the brand's triple truffle Blizzard with an extra layer of peanut butter, fudge, and caramel-filled truffles found inside the dessert.