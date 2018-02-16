Dad Shoots Backpacks With Textbooks as a Show of Possible Protection

Following the tragic school shooting in Florida, one father is showing parents and students a possible form of protection.

After hearing of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Rickey Red took to Facebook in an attempt to educate parents and students on a possible form of protection should they find themselves in a dangerous situation involving an active shooter at their school.

“I’ve been asked more than once to make the following public. I did this to educate my children, and I hope it can do the same for yours,” Red wrote on the Facebook post, which includes two videos showing him arming a mannequin with a backpack full of textbooks.

As Red fires three rounds into the backpack in the first video, the first textbook, a thick American History textbook, manages to stop the first bullet, potentially preventing any injury to the person shielding their chest cavity with the backpack.

“One of the best defenses our kids have is right there in their hands – these backpacks with these government issued textbooks. Three rounds…none of them penetrated the first textbook,” the father can be heard explaining in the video.

A fourth round fired does penetrate the first and second textbooks, but the third textbook manages to stop it.

“These videos are not meant to provide scientific information regarding the use of books as body armor. It is meant to demonstrate the need to use the resources available in order to provide another level of protection,” Red also warned in the post.

In the wake of the shooting, which left 17 dead and wounded another 14, marking the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, sales of bulletproof backpacks have risen by 30%. Bullet Blocker, the company that manufactures the items claims that it sold around 500 bulletproof backpacks the day after the shooting.