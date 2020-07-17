CVS, Walgreens, Meijer and More Require All Customers to Wear Mandatory Masks

✖

As many major businesses are starting to require all customers to wear mandatory masks in their stores, places like CVS, Walgreens and Meijer have followed suit. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, these companies will begin enforcing mask requirements on Monday. Home Depot and Lowe's are also instituing mask policies as well, following the lead of other large retailers like Target and Walmart.

In a statement, Walmart — the world's largest retailer — explained its new policy and said, "As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented." The company added, "To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols." In addition to the new mask policy, Walmart also revealed that it will be utilizing "health ambassadors" in all of its stores. These individuals will be there to remind customers of the local guidelines regarding mask-wearing, as well as the company policy.

News | With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. #COVID19 — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2020

Notably, while other retailers are beginning to enact mask policies, Dollar Tree — which also owns Family Dollar — has rolled back its previously announced mask guideline. Earlier this month, the company stated that it would be requiring "all Associates, customers, and vendors to wear cloth face coverings when inside our stores." It has now changed that rule, and will only be enforcing the guidelines where required by local mandate. "In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores," the new guideline reads. "We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance."

Notably, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams previously urged all American citizens to wear masks, especially if they ever want to see college sports come back. "If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering. If you want a chance at prom next spring, wear a face covering," Adams said. "Please, please, please, wear a face covering when you go out in public. It is not an inconvenience. It is not a suppression of your freedom." He then added, "This mask, this face-covering actually is an instrument of freedom for Americans, if we all use it."