Crumbl Cookies Menu This Week (July 10–15)

Have a sweet tooth? Crumbl Cookies has you covered. The beloved chain of delicious cookies is currently serving up some mouth-watering creations for the week of Monday, July 10 through Saturday, July 15 as part of its ever-changing rotating menu of cookies.



First up on this week's menu is the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, which will be showing up more often than usual moving forward. Crumbl's take on the classic chocolate chip cookie, this cookie features larger chunks, giving way to "a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt," per the chain." Chocolate lovers can double down on the delicious flavor this week, as the Chocolate Crumb Ft. Oreo Cookie, a rich chocolate cookie made with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting, is also on the menu.

The July 10 through July 15 menu also has peanut butter lovers covered, as the Peanut Butter Crisp Ft. Butterfinger cookie is available. The cookie begins with a rich cookie that, per Crumbl, is "bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger pieces." Crumbl is also serving up the Cookie Butter White Chip Ft. Biscoff cookie, a warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff cookie pieces and creamy white chips.



Given that it's summer, Crumbl is also providing guests with plenty of summer flavors. Guests stopping by their local Crumbl this week can grab a refreshing Lemon Cream Pie cookie. Bursting with flavor, this cookie begins with a regular sugar cookie, which is packed with a lemon cream pie-inspired filling. It is then topped with whipped cream and a fresh slice of lemon. Meanwhile, the Honey Bun cookie, also currently on the rotating menu, features a cinnamon cookie smothered with a honey butter glaze.



Notably missing from the menu this week is Crumbl Cookies' iconic Classic Pink Sugar cookie. Once a mainstay on the menu, the cookie has been moved to the rotating menu, meaning it will only show up a few times each year. Crumbl announced last week that beginning Monday, July 10, it would instead be replacing the Classic Pink Sugar cookie with the Milk Chocolate Chip and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookies, which will alternate on a bi-weekly basis. No word just yet on when the Classic Pink Sugar cookie will make its return to the menu.